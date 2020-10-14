ELK PARK — At its regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 5, the Elk Park Board of Aldermen discussed a pair of events it plans to host for the community at large in connection with upcoming holidays.
The board announced that it will be hosting an event at the Winters Town Park from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The town is asking that anyone wanting to come set up to do so earlier in the day and to notify town hall at (828) 733-9573 if they plan on doing so.
Mayor Daniel Boone stressed that hand sanitizer will be available and that all safety and health protocols required by the state for coronavirus prevention will be practiced. There will also be a costume contest taking place during the event with prizes awarded. The town noted that it will not be providing any concessions at the event.
Aldermen also announced that the town will host a Christmas parade beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. The parade lineup will take place at 4 p.m., and the parade will advance through town to Jack Hicks, Inc., where Chief Mike Ellenburg will then lead the parade participants back through town, returning to the staging position at the Country House parking lot. Prizes will be awarded for best float at the Christmas parade, with $75 given to the Best Float, with second and third places receiving $50 and $25, respectively.
In addition to the parade, the town will host a Christmas event at the town park immediately following the parade, with a tree lighting ceremony and a visit from none other than Santa Claus. Light refreshments such as hot cocoa, as well as Christmas caroling will take place at the park. The board noted that due to potential weather and virus concerns, that the event could be subject to change, recommending that those wanting to take part to confirm the event with the town hall.
In other news and notes from the meeting:
- The board discussed the most recent updates regarding noncompliance with the town’s nuisance ordinance. Aldermen discussed the most recent update with the McKinney residence, stating that it was appreciative of the work the residents have done at that location, but that the location was still not in compliance. Chief Ellenburg was directed to visit the property there and deliver a letter informing the residents of the board’s appreciation for their work, but still additional work necessary, as nuisance ordinance committee members reported to the board that there is still trash at the property yet to be disposed of properly.
- The board also directed Ellenburg to notify additional noncompliant residents of monetary fines being issued by the town for failing to comply on their respective properties despite repeated requests to do so.
- The town requested at its September meeting the plan to contact residents about having trash bags in a bin at their property to prevent trash from being strewn at various locations in town. Mayor Boone reported that it seems that the vast majority of residents have complied with the request, and aldermen decided that for those who have yet to do so, photos of trash bin noncompliance will be taken, and that the town will send those not participating a letter requesting that they do so.
- Mayor Boone reported that the town is looking into new “Welcome to Elk Park” road signs on Highway 19E, and also noted that signs regarding the banning of engine compression brake noise will be installed at the town limits as well.
The next meeting of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, at Elk Park Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.