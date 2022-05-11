ELK PARK — Elk Park Board of Aldermen made plans for its annual Independence Day town celebration, as well as discussed the state of its nuisance ordinance during its May 2 meeting.
For Fourth of July weekend, the town will be hosting its traditional events on Saturday afternoon and evening, July 2. The town will hold an afternoon parade at 5 p.m., and will be welcoming town residents to Winters Town Park for a barbecue meal. The park and vicinity will have funnel cakes, inflatable games, as well as music from Mountain Rose Band and Jessi and the River Cats. The town will be closing Parlier Street to above the Dollar General Store to ensure space and safety for the event. At dark, JECO Pyrotechnics will be providing a fireworks show for the town to enjoy.
Several issues were discussed in relation to the town’s nuisance ordinance. The board looked at a number of residents that were subject to the nuisance ordinance. Alderman Alice Whittington asked about the recording of sent letters to residents and if they had been filed for reference. It was noted that multiple letters had been sent to some in noncompliance, with Whittington asking about specific protocol for following through with the enforcement of the ordinance, such as when someone is technically in compliance, the documentation of letters, and at what point a residence has done enough to be considered in compliance. Discussion continued regarding whether the committee needed restructuring and compliance benchmarks.
The board agreed that it would pursue those in the past who, in the future, are chronically not adhering to the nuisance ordinance. Mayor Daniel Boone instructed the nuisance ordinance committee to thoroughly research the ordinance for review by the full board, and any amendments agreed by the board would be brought for a called public hearing.
In other news and notes:
- A resident had called Alderman Whittington and told her that the town employees had not picked their trash up. The trash in question was animal waste/litter, and the town informed the resident that it does not pick up cat litter any longer. The board noted that it would clearly state what items will and will not be picked up, and that town hall would send the resident a letter that lists what items, including animal waste/litter, will not be picked up.
- The board received an additional complaint regarding the barking of a dog belonging to town resident Christina Reep. The board said it had not heard the dog, but had heard other dogs in the community. The board agreed, however, to have Elk Park Police Chief Mike Ellenburg notify Reep that another complaint had been received by the town.
- Survey work has been completed on Reservoir Hill by Al Allbert with TEO-OPCO, LLC land surveyors to move ahead with the installation of an isolation valve. Town staff reported that someone will need to be hired to do the work of removing the old water tank located there, and the town will be looking for someone with heavy equip to get it removed.
- Mayor Boone reported that NCDOT had given approval to the town to install new green-colored city limits signs at the entrances into the town limits, and that signs had been installed.
- Aldermen moved to hire Cory Hughes to work 1 to 2 days a week during the summer months to assist town staff with mowing.
- The board moved to renew the town’s health insurance, workman’s compensation, and property liability with NC League of Municipalities for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The board also agreed to schedule a virtual video meeting with an employment attorney with NC League to help clarify supplement insurance qualifications and benefits offered for retired town employees.
- The upcoming FY 2022-23 budget was discussed, with specifics regarding what the board would like to see the town move toward investing in and accomplishing. An overwhelmingly agreed-upon issue was that more money should be invested in the police department, notably its need for a vehicle and additional funding for a full-time police officer, with additional conversation about potentially contracting with the county. Chief Ellenburg explained that the town is required to employ a police chief even if under a contract with county, because Elk Park sells alcohol within its city limits. The board agreed that movement in the area would have to be discussed once a new sheriff for the county is elected. Town Clerk Connie Guinn and Mayor Boone will continue to budget for and focus on the police fund and budgeting appropriately.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6, at Elk Park Town Hall.
