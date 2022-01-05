ELK PARK — Work continues on a pair of water-related issues within the town, which the Elk Park Board of Aldermen discussed during its meeting on Monday, Jan. 3.
Town Water and Sewer Supervisor Tyler Boone updated the projects during the meeting in which he reported that an actuator had been installed on the Cranberry water tank, but that the valve currently is not completely closing or completely opening as designed. T. Boone added that the town staff continues working on the Reservoir Hill Road water project, and that the town is awaiting a concrete vault in order to complete installation of an isolation valve there. The valve will allow workers to use to isolate more locally where water can be temporarily shut off to conduct repairs of leaks or any other issues without a large-scale shutdown of water services in town. Boone also reported that John Holden has been confirmed who will be working with the town in completion of the projects.
The town agreed to purchase a total of five additional “presidential” snowflakes for display on town utility poles during the holiday season. The purchase is being made in an effort to phase out the “star” design, to enable that design to only be utilized for the Fourth of July season to fit the patriotic motif without having to change out the red, white and blue bulbs in the stars during each Christmas season, thus extending the life of the displays.
In other news and notes:
- The town will be holding a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 for the purpose of allowing the public to view and comment on proposed amendments to town ordinances.
- Christmas Decoration Contest winners were announced during the meeting. Melba Boone was first-place winner in the contest, with Jessica Hughes securing second place and Bill Carpenter placing third.
- The board discussed the purchase of green Elk Park City Limit signs to place at the proper boundaries of the town. Alderman Mike Smith agreed to contact surveyor Al Allbert, who had previously surveyed the town boundaries, to determine the exact locations where the signs should be installed.
- Debate ensued by the board regarding full-time versus part-time police officer hirings. The group agreed that money is available within the town budget to hire one or more than one part-time officer, if not enough to compensate a full-time officer for Elk Park. Aldermen Smith and Chief Mike Ellenburg have been and will continue to speak to colleagues in law enforcement about the opportunities available for extra work for area officers. The board expressed its desire and willingness to enter into a mutual aid agreement with the Avery Co. Sheriff’s Office. The state of the town’s current police vehicle was also revisited, as Ellenburg has reported that the current SUV used by the department is dealing with multiple mechanical issues. Mayor Daniel Boone agreed to look around for options regarding a potential replacement vehicle.
- The board heard a complaint from town resident Sherry White regarding a disagreement with another resident which involved an aggressive dog which attacked White’s dog and also bit White’s husband while attempting to separate the animals. Chief Ellenburg issued a fine of $100 to Johna Cable for having a loose dog and for biting a resident.
- Department heads, which were voted on and discussed at the board’s December meeting, were revisited as questions arose from town staff regarding the supervisory roles. Following a period of discussion, Alderman Mike Smith made a motion that the board change water and sewer/maintenance employee supervisors from Alderman Alice Whittington to Alderman Joel Whitley. The motion failed due to lack of a seconding of the motion.
- The board announced that the nuisance ordinance committee has witnessed some noncompliance of the ordinance within the town, and that the committee will be driving around taking photographs at residences that are not in compliance, directing the town clerk to send out letters asking residents to clean up their properties.
The next regular monthly meeting of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Elk Park Town Hall on Winters Street.
