ELK PARK — Elk Park Board of Aldermen received updates from town staff on its ongoing projects, and is still in search of a replacement for the retiring current clerk Connie Guinn.
Town leaders hired an individual who would take over the duties of the clerk’s office with the retirement of Guinn on June 1, but the individual informed town leadership after two days that she would not be able to carry out the duties of the position.
Clerk Guinn and Mayor Daniel Boone informed the board that the town had received a letter from Allison Kidd with the Avery County Inspections Department in reference to its ongoing projects at the town park, notifying the board that it is required for the town to have an engineer sign off on the building of the rock wall being built at the park, as well as a permit for its ongoing construction work at the park site.
In other news and notes:
- Town maintenance staff reported that there had been no change in the addressing of water leaks since the March board meeting, and that no individuals from Banner Elk had come to Elk Park yet to work with staff on using equipment for leak assessment. At the previous meeting, maintenance staff planned to meet with someone from the Town of Banner Elk about using specialized equipment for detecting leaks.
- The town received a monthly newsletter from Avery County Animal Support which noted appreciation to the town for its partnership in utilizing the former town hall for a base of operations for the organization, as well as thanked community and local business donations to ensure the building was converted to a safe workspace and for their help to build out amenities to include AKC-approved kennels and storage.
- Utilities Supervisor Tyler Boone reported that NC Rural Water Association had not been in Elk Park as discussed at the prior month’s meeting. The town had hoped to meet with NCRWA representatives if they were in town regarding the town’s current water and sewer systems and seek input and potential assistance with addressing leaks within the system.
- Clerk Guinn reported that Dean Rupard had purchased a water tap and a bore as required by the town to operate his used car business which will be located just below Old Mill Road off Highway 19E near Deep South Co. Outfitters.
- Town staff reminded the board of the upcoming large trash pickup days happening in town the week of April 17 to 21. Residents with large trash items that wish to have them hauled off may contact the town hall at (828) 733-9573 to be added to the list of locations for staff to stop in order to pick up and dispose of large-sized trash items.
The next meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 1, at Elk Park Town Hall.
