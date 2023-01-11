ELK PARK — During its Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting, the Elk Park Board of Aldermen welcomed Cory Osborne with High Country Council of Governments, who has been assisting the town with ordinance drafts and language updates. The board discussed and approved a proposed resolution requesting Avery County to enforce its high impact protection ordinance within Elk Park corporate limits, as well as a resolution requesting that Avery County enforce its flood damage prevention ordinance within Elk Park corporate limits.
The board also discussed its nuisance ordinance and abandoned vehicles and methods of enforcement, and the town moved to hold a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 6, in regard to the town’s ordinance amendments, with intention of passing the ordinance amendments following that scheduled public hearing.
Aldermen revisited the request of Dean Rupard desiring sewer service for his planned used car lot business near the current Deep South Outfitters business, just below Old Mill Road. The town discussed that it has the right via ordinance whether to provide or not provide water and sewer service, as well as the option for a resident or business to be required to connect to both town water and sewer services. It was noted that the town had heard from Avery County Inspections Department, who informed the board that Rupard would have to wait to see if the county will approve of his use of a cistern water system as he plans. Following discussion, the board approved that Rupard will be required to request both water and sewer access from the town for his business.
Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Boone informed the board that Elk River Club is interested in selling a boring machine to the town. Having the machine in-house would eliminate the need for the town to hire out a business to have to do the work and pay for the time and labor from outside town for doing so. The board approved the purchase of the boring machine at a cost of $2,000.
Elk Park Police Chief Mike Ellenburg reported to the board that a fine had yet to be paid by resident Misty Holtsclaw for ordinance noncompliance, therefore the town attorney has been consulted and has drafted a notice of violation and notice of hearing, which Ellenburg explained he would hand-deliver to the resident.
Ellenburg also updated the board that resident Andrea Brewer had been served with a violation regarding an aggressive dog and its being off the homeowner’s property in town. The town discussed that it has ordinances regarding dogs, but that enforcement is difficult because the current ordinance as written lacks enforcement power by the town. The board agreed that adopting it would have the town attorney work on stronger and more enforceable language within the ordinance in terms of penalty enforcement, and the town agreed that once that takes place, it would revisit the issue and look to call for a public hearing on the matter.
In other news and notes:
- The town announced that the winners of its Christmas lights contest in December were Kathy McKinney (first place), Jessica Hughes (second place) and Bill Carpenter (third place), with each one receiving a monetary prize.
- Chief Ellenburg is retiring later this month and town discussed its current need to have a new chief in place to replace the longtime officer as required by the state. The board noted that it needs to have a mutual aid agreement in place from Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley for part-time county officers to enforce laws in the corporate limits. Ellenburg added that Jack McCloud was set to begin working with the town as a part-time officer, and also noted that the town is going to need to purchase a new computer and possibly updated police software to bring its current infrastructure up to speed.
- Tyler Boone spoke with the board regarding water loss reports, explaining that the town will be needing to place new meters at the locations of high water users, and that as part of usual rotation some of the current meters are scheduled for replacement. Boone also expressed that he wanted to request borrowing a leak detector from the town of Banner Elk to help Elk Park to discover current town line leaks. During discussion, Mayor Boone suggested speaking with NC Rural Water Association to provide assistance to the town with discovering some of the current water leaks.
The next meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at Elk Park Town Hall.
