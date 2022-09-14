ELK PARK — Following an exhaustive search to locate a police vehicle to fulfill the needs for the town, the Elk Park Board of Aldermen approved a request made by police chief Mike Ellenburg for a replacement vehicle to serve the force.
Ellenburg provided the board with a proposal to purchase a 2022 Dodge Durango with a six-cylinder engine located at Ilderton Dodge located in High Point. The total cost for the vehicle from the paperwork provided by Ellenburg was a cost of $32,855
Mike Ellenburg provided details on a potential vehicle to replace the town’s police vehicle from High Point — price in Boone $38,000 — Mike has a price for a 2022 at $32,855. Alderman Mike Smith, a longtime police officer in the town and county, noted that he felt the price was a good value for what the town would be purchasing to adequately provide for the town’s policing needs. Following a brief discussion, the board unanimously voted to approve the purchase, and Ellenburg added that he would be working to arrange for the lighting and equipment to be installed for the vehicle’s official use.
The board also looked ahead to upcoming holidays and discussed events associated with Halloween and Christmas in town. The town will host its annual Halloween celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with a backup date of the following day, Sunday, Oct. 30, in the event of inclement weather. The town also has announced that it will host its annual Christmas parade at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with lineup for the parade taking place at 4:30 p.m. Following the parade will be an event in Winters Town Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. which will include refreshments, a tree lighting and other activities.
In other news and notes from the meeting:
- The board and town staff discussed updates on various infrastructure projects occurring in town, reporting little recent movement with projects due in large part to inclement weather. A quote for work on the old tank site on Reservoir Hill has not been received, so the board tabled movement on that project. Town staff continues to work upgrades at the Cranberry Lift Station, and staff has repaired recent leaks on Dark Hollow Road at at the old town hall building. Staff indicated that work would resume in the park on the renovated basketball court when rainy weather lets up. The project to install pumps to assist with water pressure on Ferncliff Drive was mentioned with no progress reported, with the isolation valve install on Reservoir Hill also currently on hold as staff attempts to complete multiple projects currently under way. Elk Park Mayor Daniel Boone reported that the town is still awaiting a quote on paving services, adding that once the paving is complete, grading can occur and installation can get started on the in-ground children’s bounce apparatus.
- Chief Ellenburg updated the board on the hiring of a part-time police officer, reporting that Jack McCloud’s certification should come back any day, and that once that returns in the mail that he will be eligible for hiring. Ellenburg added that he had not heard anything from police officer Patrick Buchanan, though he has all the paperwork submitted.
- Ellenburg also addressed the issuance of a citation to the Brewer household regarding a recent dog biting incident. Ellenburg reported that he had not been able to contact the couple to issue the citation, adding that the family has put up a warning sign regarding the animal and that he would attempt again to contact the residence.
- Aldermen unanimously approved entering a six-month lease agreement with Avery Animal Support and representative Ellie Lecka, with whom the town agreed to allow the organization to use the former town hall on Old Mill Road. The lease was a basic contract with the organization responsible for damages while the town would assume responsibility for water and power. Maintenance Supervisor Jason Markland informed the board that he had noticed that a window had fallen out of the building, and he and Alderman Mike Smith agreed to check it out and make necessary repairs.
- The board approved the renewal of its annual contract providing $1,000 to the Elk Park Fire Department.
- Markland and Mayor Boone agreed to contact area sign companies regarding estimates to replace signs for Elk River Falls.
- The board discussed its animal nuisance ordinance, briefly reviewing language provided by town attorney Four Eggers. As several board members had not had adequate time to review the ordinance in depth, Mayor Boone instructed the board to take time to review the notes sent by the attorney as the town determines what it may or may not be able to move toward implementing. Boone added that he would also like to speak with Lecka with Avery Animal Support for feedback.
- Town Clerk Connie Guinn reported that she had been part of a meeting with WT Sorrell with WithersRavenel regarding town water and sewer grant application opportunities. Sorrell noted that his organization could assist the town with a chance to receive grant funding this fall to help the town pay for a Capital Improvement Plan. Following a period of discussion, the board moved to pay WithersRavenel a total of $7,500 for its consultation services toward securing both water and sewer asset inventory and assessment, (AIA) grants.
- The town set dates of October 3 through 6 for its annual fall large trash pickup days. Large trash items for pickup must be scheduled and placed on a list through the town clerk’s office, with residents instructed to call (828) 733-9573 to be added to the list.
The next meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at Elk Park Town Hall.
