ELK PARK — A number of infrastructure projects that remain on the radar of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen were discussed at its Tuesday, Feb. 1, meeting, as recent weather has hampered efforts at major progress on completing them.
Projects that have been discussed in recent months have slowed in progress, according to town maintenance staff, including the installation of an isolation valve on Reservoir Hill Road, as the recent snowstorms have prevented staff from being able to complete that, and most other, outside projects over the past couple of weeks.
In addition to the Reservoir Hill project, the town is working on completing upgrades to the holding tank at Ferncliff Drive in order to better pinpoint the town’s ability to selectively shut water off when leaks are found in water lines. When a line experiences a leak, water is shut off which reduces or eliminates water access for a section of residents, where the upgrades will allow town maintenance staff to work on leaks while only shutting off a more isolated area of water lines. The upgrades will also provide more pressure for residents on the water system on the upper portion of the town. Maintenance Operator Tyler Boone informed the board that he is researching information on a VFD drive to be installed onto the system to assist with increasing pressure, and will report back to the board once he has pricing and additional information. The board also noted that it anticipates being able to use funding from the American Rescue Plan once it is distributed, since under the funding’s terms, town infrastructural needs may be addressed.
During the meeting, it was announced that the town had received a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) Grant, with which the town will be able, with matching funds, to further enhance Winters Town Park. The town submitted a proposal that will reorient and reinstall a basketball court on the park property, and also add a trampoline-like pillow that will be installed where children can play. The total cost for the project is $52,272, of which the town will only pay 50 percent, or $26,136.
In an update from last month’s meeting, Mayor Daniel Boone reported that Christmas lights approved by the board had arrived, and that they will be prepared for use during next Christmas and holiday season. Boone also reported that new city limits signs previously approved by the board had also arrived, and that land surveyor Al Allbert has agreed to help the town to pinpoint the precise locations where to place the city limits signs.
In other news and notes from the meeting:
- The board discussed its need to seek out part-time police officers, announcing that it will be posting an advertisement in the local newspaper about the opening. The board also returned to its discussion about the need for a replacement police vehicle for the town.
- Mayor Boone reported that the town had spoken with town attorney Butch Hughes regarding enforcement of the town nuisance ordinance through legal proceedings. Hughes was directed to begin proceedings in reference to residents Tommy McKinney and Elaine Crane on March 1. The nuisance committee reported that it was not able to provide an immediate update on non-compliant residents because the snowy weather has prevented the committee from meeting and evaluating the town.
- The board adopted a resolution from the High Country Council of Governments opposing the current statewide workforce board realignment plan, a resolution that has been adopted by town governments across the county. The board also held discussion regarding the need to update its personnel policy. The board opted to table further discussion on the issue until every board member could be present for the discussion.
- Aldermen Joel Whitley mentioned that during the recent snowstorms, town maintenance staff were prevented from pushing snow on Main Street due to the placement of parked cars there. Following discussion, the board determined that it would reach out to the tenants of the properties there and ask whether they might be able to assist the town in solving the issue.
- Following the town’s next regularly scheduled meeting, board members will be staying afterward as the town hall will host an ethics training course required by the state.
The next meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, at Elk Park Town Hall.
