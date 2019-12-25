NEWLAND — The latest candidate filing period for next year’s general election closed on Dec. 20.
Notably, the Avery County Clerk of Superior Court election to replace now-retired clerk Lisa Daniels is contested four ways.
Teresa Benfield was appointed to the position until the next general election and is running for the position. She is competing with Theresa King, Linda Webb and Lisa Ann Vance.
Renee Dellinger is currently running uncontested to be reelected as the Avery County Register of Deeds, and county commissioners Woodie Young, Martha Hicks and Tim Phillips have filed for their seats again. Jake Ingram is a newcomer to the commissioners race. All the commissioners are Republicans.
Sitting Avery County Board of Education members John Greene and Kathey Aldridge have filed, along with newcomers Ruth Shirley, Neil Wilson, Jennifer Jennings and Derrick Calloway.
Warren Daniel has filed for re-election to represent Avery’s district in the state Senate against Democrat challenger Michael Barrick, while Avery County native Dudley Greene is running for the state House seat currently occupied by fellow Avery native Josh Dobson. Dobson is not running for reelection to the House, as he has announced his plans to pursue the N.C. Commissioner of Labor position which is being vacated by the retirement of current commissioner Cherie Berry.
Democrat Ted Remington, is also running for the NC Senate seat.
Dobson faces Labor Commissioner opposition on the Republican side from Pearl Floyd and Chuck Stanley. The lone Democrat running for the position is Jessica Holmes.
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis faces opposition from five Democrats: Trevor Fuller, Steve Swenson, Cal Cunningham, Atul Goel and Erica Smith, as well as three Republican challengers in Paul Wright, Sharon Hudson and Larry Holmquist.
Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who is seeking a second term, faces Republican opposition from Holly Grange and Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest, as well as from Democrat Ernest Reeves, Libertarian Steven DiFiore and Constitution Party candidate Al Pisano.
Nine Republicans and six Democrats have filed to run for N.C. Lieutenant Governor.
U.S. Congressman Mark Meadows, a major ally of President Donald Trump and one of the most conservative voices in the U.S. House of Representatives, announced on Dec. 19 he will not be seeking reelection to his seat in N.C. District 11.
Meadows, a past chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, would have represented Avery County in the new district had he sought and won reelection.
Avery County has been represented by Meadows in the past, when Avery fell in his district before being moved to District 5, which changed Avery’s representation to Republican and current Rep. Virginia Foxx.
The sudden announcement left Republicans with an open window of a little more than 24 hours to file for the election, and 11 candidates stepped up before the noon deadline on Friday, Dec. 20.
The candidates who have filed on the Republican side are Lynda Bennett, Jim Davis, Chuck Archerd, Dan Driscoll, Joey Osborne, Steven Fekete, Dillon Gentry, Wayne King, Madison Cawthorn, Matthew Burril and Vance Patterson.
Tracey DeBruhl is running as a Libertarian and Tamara Zwinak is running as a Green Party candidate. Steve Woodsmall, Gina Collas, Moe Davis, Michael O’Shea and Phillip Price are all running as Democrats.
The only Avery County candidate is Gentry, who ran for N.C. 5 in 2018.
The primary, which will largely determine outcomes for local races with only Republican candidates in March.
