Alan Hirsch, right, the new chair of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, speaks with board member Stacy "Four" Eggers after a board meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Raleigh. Eggers was reappointed to serve on the state board, which oversees elections statewide.
Photo courtesy Gary D. Robertson | Associated Press
RALEIGH — Stacy “Four” Eggers IV of Boone was reappointed to the North Carolina State Board of Elections along with four others on Wednesday, May 10.
Eggers, a Republican, has served on the board since 2020 and was nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party.
Along with Eggers, Jeff Carmon, a Democrat from Snow Hill, Alan Hirsch, a Democrat from Chapel Hill, Kevin N. Lewis, a Republican from Rocky Mount, and Siobhan O'Duffy Millen, a Democrat from Raleigh, were all appointed to the board.
Their terms run through April 2027.
Under state law, the Governor may select the five members of the board from among four nominees provided by each of the state’s two largest political parties, with no more than three members selected from a single party.
The Board unanimously selected Hirsch as Board chairman, and Carmon as Board secretary.
The Board also unanimously reappointed Brinson Bell to a third two-year term as executive director. State statute requires the State Board to appoint an executive director every two years. Brinson Bell’s new term will end May 15, 2025.
“This is important and hard work. The State Board staff looks forward to working with all of the new Board members to ensure secure, accurate and accessible elections for the next four years,” Brinson Bell said.
