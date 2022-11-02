NEWLAND — Avery County’s Economic Development Committee met for its regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and discussed the apprenticeship workshop that it held on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
County Manager Phillip Barrier stated that, as he was last told, the paperwork for the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant should be completed in December. Avery County was one of 12 North Carolina counties to receive the GREAT grant, which provides funds to improve or expand broadband infrastructure. As a participating provider of the national Affordable Connectivity Program, Spectrum Southeast was awarded the funds on the county’s behalf, and the commissioners have pledged $250,000 of the American Rescue Plan funds toward broadband access, Barrier said at a previous meeting.
The county cannot apply for the next broadband grant, which will be the Completing Access to Broadband grant, until after everything with the GREAT grant has been solidified. Through the CAB grant, the commissioners would pledge $3 million from the American Rescue Plan funds to put toward the grant, which the state would match. The provider would then pledge $1 million to make a total of $7 million, Barrier said at a previous EDC meeting.
“We’re gonna get there, I promise. It’s just gonna take time,” Barrier said about broadband. “We’ll do it right, the state will do it right, we’ll get it right, and that’s the most important thing.”
Additionally, Barrier noted that the county should be hearing from the electric vehicle charging station grant, as well as the grant for re-entry housing.
Committee chair Ken Walter opened the floor for input on the apprenticeship workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 11. EDC member Ellis Ayers and Charlie Milling, Western Region Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator for ApprenticeshipNC, presented at the workshop. Walter described the workshop as a “win-win” for both employers and employees, and Ayers said that he saw this workshop as a wonderful opportunity to get the community members the resources they need to start utilizing apprenticeships.
“I thought the apprenticeship workshop was just absolutely fantastic,” Walter said. “Charlie and Ellis’ presentations were that combination of what the state is doing and bringing it down local.”
The video of the workshop is available for viewing on the Avery County Cooperative Extension’s website or on Youtube at https://youtu.be/gFqWIRIChGA.
Walter informed the committee that, unfortunately, they were not able to get drone footage of Avery County High School and Cannon Hospital while the leaves were changing and still on the trees. The EDC is planning to make a 90-second video about each of the facilities. The EDC has produced a handful of videos like this in the past for The Dive-In, the Avery County Cooperative Extension office and the Avery County Community Center. Through interviews with key figures at the facilities and shots of the buildings, both inside and outside, the videos are meant to highlight reasons why people want to live and work in Avery County. The past videos can be found at the EDC’s website at https://averycounty.com/edc/.
Ayers suggested that the committee have students at the high school make the videos. ACHS offers a video production class, and the students in that would likely be interested in helping out with the project. He said he would gather information and report back to the committee.
Robin Morgan with the Avery County Chamber of Commerce updated everyone on the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival, which took place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. The festival was very successful, with more than 20,000 people attending over the weekend, Morgan said.
The same weekend, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, the Avery A&H Fair held its inaugural haunted trail at Heritage Park. Avery County Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody said they had a great turnout for the first year, with a little more than 360 people in attendance.
The next EDC meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
