NEWLAND — After serving as the chair for the Economic Development Committee for five years, Ken Walter announced that he would not like to serve another term in the position.
The current EDC was founded in May 2017, and Walter has been the chair since July 2017, he said. With the end of his second term approaching in April, he took a moment at the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to reflect on how much the EDC has accomplished over the past few years.
“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished,” he said. “It has been a real delight working with all of you, others who have come and gone and some incredible people that I’ve met. Universally, everyone’s so interested in what we can do to make Avery County better. It’s wonderful as it is, but we can make it even better.”
While the committee’s bylaws say that members can only serve two terms, the board of commissioners can vote to extend terms for EDC members who apply and choose to serve again. While Walter stated that he would like to still stay on the board and possibly join the education subcommittee, he thinks it’s important to have a change in leadership every so often.
“I’m a real believer in term limits,” Walter said. “Doing this for five and a half years, I think it’s time for someone else to kind of take the helm with their ideas and thoughts.”
Kate Gavenus was nominated and unanimously voted as the new chair for the EDC. While she was reluctant to accept the nomination at first, she ultimately agreed, citing the other board members’ faith in her as she accepted the nomination.
“I will try to be half as good as you are, because that would be spectacular,” Gavenus said to Walter.
Terri Melton was nominated for the position of vice chair, as current vice chair Clayton Harpold’s term expires soon as well. Melton declined the nomination, stating that while she would love to, she is currently very busy and worries that she could not do the position justice. Harpold was nominated and unanimously voted in as vice chair for another term.
The committee also unanimously voted Susan Siirila to stay as the EDC secretary.
Ellis Ayers presented a promotional video about the high school, which was made by students in Stephanie Watson’s video production class at Avery County High School. The EDC received the video well, and several members commented on how professional the production quality was. The board of commissioners must approve the video before it is posted on the EDC’s website, and the committee agreed to allow the students to also create a similar video for Cannon Memorial Hospital. The hospital already has around seven-and-a-half minutes of usable footage, which the students would then edit down to be around 90 seconds.
“Great folks put that together,” Ayers said. “I’m very proud of them. I think (the video) further highlights what takes place at the school.”
Ayers updated the group on things happening within the school system. ACHS will be hosting a career fair from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. The elementary schools are each hosting their own Amazing Shake competitions, and each school will send representatives to compete in a district-wide Amazing Shake at Banner Elk Elementary School on Thursday, March 23. Amazing Shake is a program from the Ron Clark Academy that aims to develop and showcase social and leadership skills among students. The students will compete in a variety of different scenarios, each testing their communication skills and their ability to behave in professional environments.
Additionally, Ayers announced that the middle schools received a $35,000 school modernization grant, which goes toward equipment. He encouraged everyone to go by either of the middle school CTE classrooms, in which students are able to explore different pathways and learn new skills. In the classrooms, students can learn everything from suturing wounds to wiring outlets, and the modules that they work through reflect the pathways that are offered at the high school.
The next EDC meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
