NEWLAND — At its meeting on Tuesday, March 28, the Avery County Economic Development Committee discussed the status of several grants and other projects going on within the county.
In terms of grants, County Manager Phillip Barrier stated that the agreement for the GREAT Grant is set to be received on Tuesday, April 4. From there, the internet service provider that was awarded the grant on the county’s behalf, which for Avery is Spectrum Southeast, will have two years to finish the work, he said. The county did not get the grant for additional electric vehicle charging stations, and the Community Development Block grant has gone out to bid, he said. The grant allows the county to replace three homes and rehabilitate three more. The plan is to replace the three homes first, and then move on to the repairs with the remaining funds.
Barrier announced that Freedom Life Ministries, a faith-centric reentry program based out of Marion, will begin its program in the jail the Friday before Easter and will open at its office in Newland the following Monday. Additionally, construction on the DSS building at 358 Beech Street has started, he said. While the project is set to finish in October, they are already running into supply chain issues.
The occupancy tax bill that includes the installation of an occupancy tax in Avery County has passed through the NC House of Representatives, Barrier said. He reminded everyone that the bill passed in the House last time but died in the Senate, but also assured everyone that the county and its representatives are doing everything they can to keep the bill moving.
Kate Gavenus gave each member a paper copy of the Avery County EDC Community Survey, which serves to gauge what type of growth and development the community would like to see for the county.
Ellis Ayers from the education subcommittee provided some updates on things going on within the school system. First, around 12 students have registered to get their CNA certifications this summer, and another seven have signed up to do paid internships at the hospital. Avery County High School hosted its annual career fair on Tuesday, March 21, and a number of ACS elementary school students traveled to Banner Elk Elementary on Thursday, March 23, to participate in the Amazing Shake competition. Both events were very successful, he said.
“Top to bottom, we’ve got good things happening [in the schools],” Ayers said.
Avery County Chamber of Commerce now has 450 members, said Executive Director Anne Winkelman. Just this month, it welcomed Women’s Health of the High Country, South Valley Garden Center, The Mountain Boomer, Adorned Aesthetics, B&T Trees, Dogtown Avery Youth Activities, Hospice and Home Care of the Blue Ridge, Dyer Ridge RV Park and The Coffee Tin. Additionally, Winkelman explained that she is leaving her position in July, so the chamber is currently taking applications for the executive director position.
Avery County Economic Development Committee will meet again at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.
