NEWLAND — Avery County’s Economic Development Committee discussed the first round of feedback from its sample community survey at its meeting on Tuesday, April 25.
The survey gauges what people enjoy about Avery County now, what attributes of the county are important to them and what they ultimately want for the county’s future. Members of the EDC took copies with them after the March meeting, passed them out for people to complete and returned them to EDC Chair Kate Gavenus before the meeting so she could pull data from their responses.
In total, 48 people responded, 39 of which were full-time residents and 43 of which are employed in Avery County. The primary zip code of residence for the respondents was Newland, though there were a number of responses from across Avery County and into neighboring areas as well.
The first question asked respondents what features of Avery County are most important to them. The top answers were natural beauty, small-town feel, feeling safe and friendly people, followed by outdoor recreation and quality education. Question two asked what respondents felt like Avery County “should be.” The top three answers were a stable environment for families to raise children, which 40 people selected, a quiet peaceful community, which 33 people chose and a community of small locally owned and operated businesses, which 20 people chose. The least popular three answers were a tourism destination, which 11 people chose, a second-home community with a service-based economy, which four people chose, and an inclusive community, which one person chose by filling in the “other” option.
As a result of an issue with the survey, only 19 respondents received question three, which asked what they think of growth and development in Avery County. Fifteen of these respondents supported residential and business growth, three respondents supported business growth but not residential growth and one respondent chose “other,” noting that there isn’t enough affordable rental or single-family residential property right now to support growth.
Question four asked what challenges the respondents see Avery County facing. The top answers were lack of affordable housing, insufficient internet and cell phone service, lack of well-paying jobs and not enough dining and retail options. Respondents rated their overall quality of life in Avery County in question five, and the majority rated it high, with a few rating it moderate or moderately high. No respondents rated their quality of life as low or moderately low.
The final question asked what types of businesses should be encouraged in Avery County. The top answers were shopping and retail, restaurants, arts, entertainment and culture, sports and recreation, agriculture and childcare and eldercare.
Gavenus explained that as more people take this survey, the results will most definitely change, as the sample size this time around was less than 50 people.
County Manager Phillip Barrier said that the occupancy tax bill has now moved on to the state senate. He and Commissioner Dennis Aldridge are doing what they can to lobby and have contacted all of the senators that can help see it through, he explained.
Gavenus asked the committee if it would be interested in doing a familiarization tour of the county. It would be similar to Leadership Avery, except this tour would only be for a day or two. It would focus on the essence of each community and would allow them to visit places like community centers and town halls. Through this tour, the EDC members will get to spend some time in each part of Avery County. The committee received the idea well, and members expressed their interest in participating.
Ellis Ayers announced that he will be retiring as of August 1 and that Superintendent Dan Brigman would be attending the EDC meetings to take up the reins a little. Brigman thanked Ayers for his time representing the school board and system on the EDC.
Anne Winkelman, Executive Director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, showed the commercial for Summer Fest that will be streaming on a number of channels and platforms. Additionally, she mentioned that the chamber currently has around 450 members, which is the most it has had in the past decade.
Avery County Economic Development Committee will meet next at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.