NEWLAND — Avery County Economic Development Committee discussed efforts to get an occupancy tax passed through state government, businesses coming to the area in the near future and more at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The county has maintained contact with legislators regarding the occupancy tax, Avery County Commissioner Dennis Aldridge explained. They have requested to only be presented either as a standalone bill or within a bill that only includes counties who want to initiate the occupancy tax, not make changes to an existing one, he said.
“We’ve been assured that it will be presented,” Aldridge said. “There’s been some other counties that we’ve been told have a very high probability, as does ours, so we’re hopeful at this point in time. We’re desperately trying to get it through this long session that we’re currently in.”
Aldridge mentioned in his conversations with legislators that, by the county’s best estimate, Avery has lost about $1.5 million in the last three years in terms of occupancy tax.
Dave Smith and Terri Melton announced that Carolina Pizza Co. will be moving into the old Riverwalk Pizza location in Newland. Carolina Pizza Co. currently has locations in South Carolina and Boone, Smith said.
“They’re just really nice people,” Smith said. “It’s really good food, and they’re very friendly.”
Susan Siirilia mentioned Singing Springs Farms, which opened recently on Goose Hollow Road, she said. The farm is open to the public and sells organic, fresh eggs, rabbit meat, rabbit pelts and fresh seasonal produce. The farm is women-owned, and more information can be found at singingspringsfarms.com.
County Manager Phillip Barrier announced that he is reaching out to grocery stores regarding the old Lowe’s Foods building, as the county didn’t receive the housing grant it applied for. Barrier said that he hopes the county’s new Tier 3 status will entice grocery stores to come to the area, as there is a clear need for it. The owner of the property said to use it for whatever is best for the community, Barrier said, and while the county needs housing, it also needs another grocery store.
Ellis Ayers mentioned some new programs at Avery County High School. First, credentials available through Mayland Community College are listed on the class registration sheets for the first time, he said. ACHS is also preparing to start a mechatronics class and an agriculture mechanics class, which will give students the opportunity to work on things such as tractors and lawnmowers. Finally, Ayers announced that the school is talking with Mayland and the hospital system to possibly build a set track for students interested in nursing. This would possibly allow a small number of students to take a summer CNA class at Mayland and do a paid internship at the local hospital, creating a pipeline for them to enter the nursing program at Mayland if they wish and work at the hospital afterward.
The EDC’s next meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.