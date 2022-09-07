NEWLAND — Avery County Economic Development Committee met on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to discuss updates on grants, housing projects and other ongoing projects.
Committee chair Ken Walter reminded the group of the next workshop, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Avery Community Center. The workshop will be centered around post-high school apprenticeships and all business owners in the county are invited to attend, though there will only be roughly 45 spots, committee member Susan Siirila said. Ellis Ayers brought up the idea of an apprenticeship program to committee at the Tuesday, July 26, meeting, stating that it’s “not a pathway into the workforce we’ve capitalized on.”
Kate Gavenus shared with the group about the Building Outdoor Communities workshop she attended on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The project is by Made by Mountains and is funded jointly by Mountain BizWorks, Dogwood Trust and Appalachian Regional Commission, she said. Gavenus said the idea is to build outdoor economies where they don’t already exist in Western North Carolina, and to enhance existing ones in the region.
“The underlying concept is that we’re all here because of the mountains. We’re all made by the mountains, so let’s capitalize on that,” she said. “It’s about sustainable tourism, it’s about sustaining a rural economy that is actually good for the community as well.”
Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier updated the committee about the GREAT Grant, stating that the paperwork hasn’t been signed yet. Once it is signed, however, the county plans to try to get the CAB grant to expand broadband access in the county. Through the CAB grant, the commissioners would pledge $3 million from the American Rescue Plan funds to put toward the grant, which the state would match. The provider would then pledge $1 million to make a total of $7 million, Barrier said.
“That’s going to make the difference,” he said. “But we can’t submit that grant until the GREAT Grant is submitted because the company that won the GREAT Grant has to announce what locations it’s going to cover.”
As a part of a separate $300,000 grant, some people are already getting fiber to their houses, Barrier said.
“Thanks to the Chamber, we were successful with the American Appalachian Regional Community grant at the Riverside area,” he said.
Barrier also said that as far as he knows, nothing has changed with the housing at the old Lowe’s Foods property and it is still in the works. The county also applied for a grant for electric vehicle charging stations, but he has not heard anything back on that grant, he said.
Finally, the group discussed how to keep young people in the area. The issue of young people moving away from Avery County is a growing concern of the EDC, so the committee often discusses what it can do to make young people want to stay here. Ayers suggested that maybe a different approach to housing would help. As opposed to sliding scale housing or housing geared toward retirees, he suggested housing for young people who can afford market-price housing and want to start a family or “put down roots” here.
“They can afford to live in a neighborhood with sidewalks, where they can raise kids, (where kids can) ride their bikes,” Ayers said. “They’re looking for a different kind of thing than what our people who are moving in to retire are looking for.”
In other news and notes:
- The Avery County A&H Fair is Sept. 7 to 10.
- Jerry Moody encouraged people working in real estate to pay attention to spotted lantern flies. Campgrounds or places where people travel in and out often should make sure to know what the invasive bug looks like and should alert the extension office if they see one.
