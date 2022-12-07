NEWLAND — Avery County Economic Development Committee held its last meeting of the year on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and discussed the county’s new Tier 3 status.
Each year, the NC Department of Commerce ranks the state’s 100 counties on a tier system, with the 40 most economically distressed counties being designated as Tier 1, the next 40 being designated as Tier 2 and the last 20 being designated as Tier 3. Avery County has been a Tier 2 county for several years, but the most recent evaluation NC Commerce reclassified Avery as a Tier 3 county. According to the NC Department of Commerce’s website, tiers are determined by average unemployment rate, median household income, percentage growth in population and adjusted property tax base per capita.
County Manager Phillip Barrier and Commissioner Dennis Aldridge expressed their frustrations with this determination. Even though the information used to calculate the tier was correct, it doesn’t show the whole picture, Aldridge explained. Avery County placed 99th in property value per capita, meaning that only one county in the whole state was higher. However, Avery placed 52nd for median income. The most likely reason for why the numbers are skewed is because the US Census shows Avery County as having around 18,000 residents, which does not include those who own property or homes yet do not live in the county all year long. High property values with a low population number is what inflated the property value per capita, Aldridge said. Additional Tier 3 counties include Mecklenburg, Durham, Wake and Buncombe counties, each of which houses major metropolitan areas such as the Triangle, Charlotte and Asheville.
Being a higher tier will affect lottery funds, appropriations from legislature and grant applications, Barrier said. Some grants prioritize need by tier level, meaning that Avery would be third in line for those grants. In the coming weeks, The AJT will look in greater detail at the tier system and the new Avery designation’s local economic impact.
EDC chair Ken Walter announced that he would be taking the new advertisement for the Avery County Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor and Business Guide to the board of commissioners’ next meeting for approval, so long as no one on the committee had any changes to suggest. No one did, and the committee approved Walter’s request to take it before the commissioners.
Committee member Susan Siirila discussed the donation that the EDC is making to Volunteer Avery County. The funds could be for unspecified expenses, unless the committee decided there was a specific purpose it wanted to earmark them for. The committee ultimately decided to earmark the funds for heating assistance to help families this winter, as inflation is making the price of heating extremely expensive.
Committee member Ellis Ayers updated everyone on the status of the promotional video for Avery County High School, which was delegated to Stephanie Watson’s video production class at the October meeting. The hospital video has been postponed to allow the students to start with the high school video and possibly revisit the hospital video in the future. The video should be done before Christmas break, and will highlight the programs offered at the school, the football field, high-tech labs, dual enrollment and the commissioners’ commitment to the new building, Ayers said.
The EDC’s next meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
