NEWLAND – The Avery County Economic Development Advisory Committee held its latest meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, discussing how local businesses continue to operate through the pandemic.
Making its way into seemingly into all aspects of daily living, Covid-19 and the newer Delta variant has been taken into account by the committee members when planning for future endeavors.
Members discussed the planning of a workshop for businesses on how to obtain and maintain employees, a critical need during normal societal conditions, now exemplified throughout the extended duration of the Covid-19 virus.
“The economic development committee is always looking at bringing new businesses into Avery, but our main emphasis right now is on supporting current businesses,” EDC Chair Ken Walter said. “Covid has caused setbacks for development in the county, and businesses are having a hard time getting employees.”
The proposed workshop would work with local businesses and entrepreneurs and focus on not only employee attraction, but employee retention as well. This would be offered as an in-person session and also available via remote video.
The Avery County Fair and associated community members are also taking necessary precautions due to the virus. The fairgrounds at Heritage Park will be offering free masks, sanitizer, and a full clean of the entire facility. The fair, which runs Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 8 to 11, is providing free admission and parking (ride bracelets and food sold separately) and will offer vaccinations onsite in mobile health centers. The county fair, which is not requiring masks, is recommending masks, however, for every attendee. “These have been discouraging times, (but) the county fair is a family oriented opportunity to provide smiles and enjoyment,” Walter added. “All of our youth need an opportunity to get outdoors, enjoy rides and eat some fun food.”
Coronavirus, which has a major influence on many aspects of life not only in Avery County, but the entire country, is being dealt with in other capacities as well.
The EDC has been working on ways to improve internet access and broadband efficiency throughout the county to benefit both general internet usage as well as to allow employees to be increasingly able to work from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.