NEWLAND — The early voting period for those registered to vote for the November municipal elections ends this Saturday, Oct. 30.
Those voting for municipal races may vote at the Avery County Board of Elections Office, located at the Avery County Courthouse (200 Montezuma Street, Suite 307) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 29, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
One-stop voting in Avery began on October 14, with a total of 36 individuals having taken advantage of early voting through October 25, according to Avery County Board of Elections Director Sheila Ollis.
“The biggest share of the votes to this point have come from Newland,” Ollis said of voting progress thus far. “Sometimes there’s a rush on the final day on Saturday. Everything has been humming like a good watch.”
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for this election passed on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Polling places for registered voters within municipalities with races will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote. The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close, and NC Board of Elections officials recommend voting at off-peak times to avoid longer lines.
Elections are taking place for town board members in Beech Mountain, Seven Devils, Sugar Mountain, Elk Park, Grandfather Village, Banner Elk, Newland and Crossnore.
For additional information contact the Avery County Board of Elections at (828) 733-8282, or click to https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ to use the NCSBE voter search tool to determine if you reside in an area with a municipal election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.