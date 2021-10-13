AVERY COUNTY — One-stop absentee voting will be held in the Board of Elections office located in the Avery County Courthouse Annex, on 200 Montezuma Street, Suite 307 in Newland beginning Thursday, Oct. 14, and continuing through Saturday, Oct. 30.
One-stop voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 14 and 15, as well as from Oct. 18 to 22, and Oct. 25 to 29. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
According to the North Carolina Board of Elections, county boards of elections began mailing absentee ballots for November municipal elections to eligible voters who submitted an absentee ballot request form on October 3, and the deadline for those voting via absentee ballot to request a form is October 26. The absentee ballot return deadline, as well as Election Day for November municipal elections, is Tuesday, Nov. 2, according to NCSBE.
Municipal elections for Avery County will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Seven Devils, Sugar Mountain, Crossnore, Elk Park, Grandfather Village and Newland. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. All residents of the towns of Crossnore, Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Seven Devils, Village of Sugar Mountain, Elk Park, Grandfather Village and Newland, who are registered to vote with the Avery County Board of Elections, may vote in this election.
Voters who are previously registered need not re-register for this election. Those residents of the towns previously listed, who are not registered to vote in their municipality, must have registered on or before Friday, Oct. 8, in order to be eligible to vote in this election.
For additional information contact the Avery County Board of Elections at (828) 733-8282, or click to https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ to use the NCSBE voter search tool to determine if you reside in an area with a municipal election.
