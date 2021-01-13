RALEIGH – Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) on Thursday, Jan. 7, announced his intended committee appointments for the 2021-22 legislative biennium.
“The committee process is so vitally important to what the Legislature does on a daily basis. It’s where the bulk of our deliberation takes place and where compromise can be found,” Sen. Berger said. “I want to thank our committee chairs for lending their expertise to their respective committees. I look forward to seeing all of the work our committees do to improve the lives of all North Carolinians.”
State senator for Avery County and District 46, Republican Warren Daniel, will be co-chairing three committees for this round of committee appointments, including committees on Finance, Redistricting, and Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety. Daniel will also serve on the Base Budget, Judiciary, Rules and Transportation committees, as well as Select Committee on Prison Safety.
State senator representing Mitchell County and District 47, Republican Ralph Hise, will be co-chairing the committees on Base Budget and Redistricting, while serving on committees involving Finance, Health Care, Pensions, Rules, Select Committee on Nominations, and Select Committee on Prison Safety.
Deanna Ballard, Republican state senator representing District 45, will co-chair committees on Education/Higher Education policy and the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education. Ballard will also sit on committees involving Base Budget, Health Care, Finance, Rules, Nominations, and Appropriations on Health and Human Services.
The following is the entire listing of committee appointments released by Sen. Berger’s office:
- Sens. Norman Sanderson (chair), Brent Jackson (chair), Chuck Edwards (chair), Lisa Stone Barnes, Jim Burgin, David Craven, Steve Jarvis, Tom McInnis, Paul Newton, Dean Proctor, Bob Steinburg, Don Davis, Toby Fitch, Michael Garrett, Jeff Jackson, Natalie Murdock, and DeAndrea Salvador
- Sens. Brent Jackson (chair), Kathy Harrington (chair), Ralph Hise (chair), Ted Alexander, Deanna Ballard, Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Warren Daniel, Carl Ford, Joyce Krawiec, Michael Lee, Tom McInnis, Jim Perry, Bill Rabon, Norman Sanderson, Vickie Sawyer, Dan Blue, Jay Chaudhuri, Ben Clark, Kirk deViere, Natasha Marcus, Mujtaba Mohammed, Gladys Robinson, and Mike Woodard
- Sens. Tom McInnis (chair), Todd Johnson (chair), Chuck Edwards (chair), Ted Alexander, Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Jim Burgin, Kevin Corbin, David Craven, Brent Jackson, Paul Newton, Vickie Sawyer, Bob Steinburg, Ben Clark, Kirk deViere, Valerie Foushee, Michael Garrett, Paul Lowe, and Gladys Robinson
Sens. Deanna Ballard (chair), Michael Lee (chair), Lisa Stone Barnes, Kevin Corbin, David Craven, Amy Scott Galey, Michael Lazarra, Tom
- McInnis, Dean Proctor, Norman Sanderson, Vickie Sawyer, Jay Chaudhuri, Don Davis, Valerie Foushee, Gladys Robinson, and Joyce Waddell
Sens. Paul Newton (chair), Bill Rabon (chair), Warren Daniel (chair), Ted Alexander, Deanna Ballard, Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Chuck Edwards, Kathy Harrington, Ralph Hise, Brent Jack
- son, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael Lee, Jim Perry, Vickie Sawyer, Dan Blue, Ben Clark, Toby Fitch, Valerie Foushee, Paul Lowe, Gladys Robinson, Joyce Waddell, and Mike Woodard
- Sens. Joyce Krawiec (chair), Jim Burgin (chair), Jim Perry (chair), Deanna Ballard, Lisa Stone Barnes, Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Ralph Hise, Steve Jarvis, Todd Johnson, Michael Lee, Sarah Crawford, Don Davis, Mujtaba Mohammed, Gladys Robinson, and Mike Woodard
- Sens. Danny Earl Britt, Jr., (chair), Norman Sanderson (chair), Warren Daniel, Chuck Edwards, Amy Scott Galey, Kathy Harrington, Michael Lazarra, Michael Lee, Paul Newton, Bob Steinburg, Dan Blue, Toby Fitch, Jeff Jackson, Natasha Marcus, Mujtaba Mohammed, and Wiley Nickel
- Sens. Deanna Ballard (chair), Kathy Harrington (chair), Joyce Krawiec (chair), Ted Alexander, Jim Burgin, Carl Ford, Ralph Hise, Jim Perry, Bill Rabon, Bob Steinburg, Ernestine Bazemore, Jay Chaudhuri, Wiley Nickel, and Joyce Waddell
- Sens. Warren Daniel (chair), Ralph Hise (chair), Paul Newton (chair), Chuck Edwards, Carl Ford, Kathy Harrington, Brent Jackson, Joyce Krawiec, Jim Perry, Bill Rabon, Dan Blue, Don Davis, Valerie Foushee, Paul Lowe, and Wiley Nickel
- Sen. Bill Rabon (chair), Deanna Ballard, Warren Daniel, Chuck Edwards, Kathy Harrington, Ralph Hise, Brent Jackson, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Tom McInnis, Paul Newton, Jim Perry, Norman Sanderson, Dan Blue, Jay Chaudhuri, Ben Clark, Don Davis, Paul Lowe, Joyce Waddell, and Mike Woodard
- Sens. Ted Alexander (chair), Carl Ford (chair), Bob Steinburg (chair), Kevin Corbin, David Craven, Amy Scott Galey, Steve Jarvis, Michael Lazarra, Dean Proctor, Norman Sanderson, Ernestine Bazemore, Sarah Crawford, Jeff Jackson, Natasha Marcus, Julie Mayfield, and DeAndrea Salvador
- Sens. Tom McInnis (chair), Vickie Sawyer (chair), Danny Earl Britt, Jr. (chair), Jim Burgin, Warren Daniel, Carl Ford, Kathy Harrington, Todd Johnson, Dean Proctor, Bill Rabon, Kirk deViere, Toby Fitch, Michael Garrett, Jeff Jackson, Julie Mayfield, and Natalie Murdock
- Sens. Bill Rabon (chair), Deanna Ballard, Kathy Harrington, Ralph Hise, Brent Jackson, Joyce Krawiec, Norman Sanderson, Dan Blue, Don Davis, Valerie Foushee, and Gladys Robinson
- Sens. Bob Steinburg (chair), Danny Earl Britt, Jr., Jim Burgin, Warren Daniel, Kathy Harrington, Ralph Hise, Tom McInnis, Norman Sanderson, Toby Fitch, Mujtaba Mohammed, Natalie Murdock, and Joyce Waddell
- Sens. Norman Sanderson (chair), Todd Johnson (chair), Chuck Edwards (chair), Lisa Stone Barnes, Tom McInnis, Paul Newton, Natasha Marcus, Julie Mayfield, Mujtaba Mohammed, and DeAndrea Salvador
- Sens. Deanna Ballard (chair), Michael Lee (chair), Ted Alexander, Kevin Corbin, David Craven, Norman Sanderson, Jay Chaudhuri, Don Davis, and Valerie Foushee
- Sens. Ted Alexander (chair), Carl Ford (chair), Bob Steinburg (chair), Michael Lazarra, Ernestine Bazemore, Sarah Crawford, and Wiley Nickel
- Sens. Joyce Krawiec (chair), Jim Burgin (chair), Jim Perry (chair), Deanna Ballard, Steve Jarvis, Paul Lowe, Natalie Murdock, Gladys Robinson, and Joyce Waddell
- Sens. Danny Earl Britt, Jr. (chair), Warren Daniel (chair), Amy Scott Galey, Bob Steinburg, Dan Blue, Toby Fitch, and Jeff Jackson
Sens. Tom McInnis (chair), Vickie Sawyer (chair), Dean Proctor, Bill Rabon, Kirk deViere, Michael Garrett, and Mike Woodard
