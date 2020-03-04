NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners held their monthly meeting on Monday, March 2, in which they passed funding for the Crossnore Elementary School roof replacement, as well as a technology upgrade for the Avery County Schools system.
The meeting commenced with the board passing a resolution recognizing the achievement of the Avery High School wrestling team for winning the state championship.
Sheriff Kevin Frye also presented awards to several of his law enforcement officers. Deputy Beth Clark received Deputy of the Month, and Michael Watson and Gregory Taylor received recognition for completing the Criminal Investigation Certificate Program.
“We wanted to start doing something different and recognize an employee of the month,” Frye said.
The commissioners approved motions to review applications for positions on its Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and for the Avery County Economic Development Committee.
In reference to the community building project at Heritage Park, the commissioners announced that project bids will be opened at 3 p.m. on March 5 as the county continues with the project process.
Avery County Schools Finance Officer Jeff Jaynes presented a resolution to the board to fund the purchase of Apple products for Avery County Schools. The contract with Apple requires the school system to pay four payments of $369,925 over four years for a total of of $1,479,702. The school system was able to reduce the cost of the technology by allocating iPads to grades K-12, which have similar processing power to the MacBooks. The cost of the equipment is covered by the annual budget allocated to the school system. The board approved the resolution unanimously.
Commissioners also passed several motions approving the partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau and authorizing the sale of realty surplus. The board also heard from state Sen. Warren Daniel, who provided an update on the status of the state budget. The board passed a resolution in support of state’s 2019-2021 annual budget.
Jaynes also presented to the board a request to approve the contract between ACS and Wolf Trail Engineering in order to move ahead with the replacement of the roof on Crossnore Elementary School. After a discussion between the board and representatives from the school system over the eight-percent engineering fee, the request was approved. ACS representatives are hoping to complete the project while the school is out of session during the summer.
“We have not finalized the timeline because we were waiting to have the funding before we signed the contract,” Jaynes said. “We were hoping to get working as soon as the funding was approved. We hope to go to bid before the end of the school year.”
During the meeting, the commissioners also approved several budget amendments, including a $10,967 funding increase for the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, $587 for the Department of Social Service’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program, another $4,761 the DSS LIEAP program, $500 for Avery Economic Development Committee luncheon. Commissioners also noted a grant in the amount of $1,200 to the Sheriff’s Department from Mountain Electric Cooperative’s Operation Pocket Change Program for the department’s D.A.R.E. program.
Commissioners also approved a motion to retain the accounting firm of Young, Miller & Gillespie, P.A. for the county’s annual audit which begins in July.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Avery County Board of Commissioners will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6, in the Commissioners Boardroom at the county administrative building in Newland.
