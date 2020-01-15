BANNER ELK — Avery County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melynda Pepple and Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival Chair Mary Jo Brubaker provided a presentation on the successes of the annual festival to Banner Elk Town Council at its Monday, Jan. 13, meeting.
Brubaker reported that, based on ticket sales, that approximately 15,000 people attended the festival weekend, though as many as 2,000 less people may have attended Saturday’s main event due to afternoon rain. Pepple shared that vendors were turning in applications for the 2020 festival on Sunday of the 2019 event, and that a total of 178 to 180 vendors were on hand for the festival.
Both Pepple and Brubaker lauded the efforts of a volunteer corps that makes the festival possible, noting that it takes an amount from 70 to more than 100 volunteers to ensure the event runs smoothly, adding that some entities contributed as many as 20 to 25 volunteers at a time during the weekend. They added that a partnership with Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation allowed the festival to reward and show its appreciation to volunteers with passes to visit the mountain.
Brubaker shared that the Woolly Worm Committee continues to work throughout the year to ensure that the coming year’s event is successful and properly orchestrated, noting that members of the committee have met with town officials, including Banner Elk Police Department, Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen, Banner Elk Fire Department Chief Tyler Burr, and Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan to address security and safety measures, ideas and protocols.
Among the changes present at the 2019 festival was the presence of two additional police officers at the site, a first aid booth, an ambulance on standby, a booth for BEPD and the installment of a safety plan which included, in part, training of volunteers on proper crowd control in the event of an incident.
Pepple invited the Town of Banner Elk to have a booth at the 2020 festival at no cost in order to provide an opportunity for mayor, council and staff to be present and visible to promote the town, while Brubaker noted several projects that occurred for the most recent festival, including the renovation and signage of the stage area used for woolly worm racing, renovation and rebuilding of booths and purchase of a ticket booth, as well as new banners that promoted the town and festival that were designed to replace older worn signs.
Brubaker also cited a study by the business department at Lees-McRae College that noted an economic impact of as much as $3 million that the annual festival has on Banner Elk, adding that the festival continues to look to the future with planned strategic meetings and promoting in-kind donations and sponsorship opportunities.
Dr. Lee King, president of Lees-McRae College, addressed council requesting permission to utilize a portion of Tate-Evans Town Park for two evenings in early April for Boy Scouts camping purposes. King explained that the Daniel Boone Council of the Boy Scouts and LMC will be hosting a merit badge college on the LMC campus, which gives scouts the opportunity to earn up to two merit badges in a single day.
King noted that troops may come from as far as east Tennessee, Winston-Salem, Cullowhee and Cherokee to participate in the college. King added that the event also affords Lees-McRae an opportunity to showcase its campus and people to a large audience of prospective students, as well as the chance for the town to welcome a large number of youth and their leaders to town.
Following a brief period of discussion, the council unanimously approved granting permission for the scouts to utilize the park and instructing Owen to work with King in arranging details.
In other news and notes:
- Derek Goddard with Blue Ridge Environmental Consultants provided council with a review draft site plan for the Historic Banner Elk School site, making editions based on conversation with the board at its previous meeting. Owen added that the town has been in contact with several entities in connection with the site plan, including Mountain Electric Cooperative, receiving an estimate of $72,000 from the company for the burying of power lines. Goddard informed the council that the next steps would include council and staff reviewing the draft site plan and make any changes to move forward. Owen suggested the council take time to look over the paperwork and plan to come together to discuss the plan, and council tentatively scheduled a meeting to take place on the fourth Monday of March to do so.
- Council passed a resolution in connection with the recent purchase of Highlands Union Bank by First Community Bank. A Resolutions of Treasury Services was approved which is related to the town’s use of services for internet banking and ACH transactions, approving for the manager and utility billing/account specialist to have access to these services, with the motion contingent upon town attorney Four Eggers’ review of the Treasure Services Master Agreement of First Community Bank.
- Council approved the renewing of its contract with Misty D. Watson, CPA, P.A. of Boone to conduct the town’s 2019-2020 audit services.
- The Council passed a budget amendment in the amount of $26,800 in regard to the site planning work completed by Blue Ridge Environmental and approved by the council in May 2019, the previous fiscal year. The revenue funds are derived from the naming rights funds for the Hahn Auditorium, and since the site planning project has carried into the new fiscal year, Owen explained that the town needed to amend the budget to reflect the pending expenditures.
- Council addressed protocol regarding weddings and other events that request the use of Tate-Evans Town Park. Discussion occurred regarding whether the town wished to allow weddings at the site, what kind of fee to levy for its use, and how it might affect other aspects of the area, including parking, and its effects, whether positive or negative, on other local businesses.
The next regular meeting of Banner Elk Town Council will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at Banner Elk Town Hall.
