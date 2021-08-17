BEECH MOUNTAIN – Beech Mountain Town Council reconvened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10, in which the council debated the issue of the potential use and demand on a proposed 24-hour EMS unit on the mountain.
The evening’s agenda began with public comments presented to the board by citizen Sandy Carr, who had made a flyer with important town contact information to be distributed to the community. The board then welcomed Matt Stokes of Mile High Landscaping to spotlight his business.
Stokes has been a resident of Beech Mountain for 20 years and is responsible for maintaining the sides of the roadways throughout the town. He says that in his work, he simply works to “highlight the natural beauty of the town.” Stokes also does snow removal in the wintertime, and based on his warm welcome by the board members and those in attendance, his work is greatly appreciated throughout Beech Mountain.
As the first order of official business, Town Manager Bob Pudeny offered an update on the proposed Emergency Medical Services station in Beech Mountain. Last meeting, the council approved to move forward with the project, and Pudney said that a final proposal should be in front of the council next month.
“I am happy to report to you that we have received a grant of $100,000 from the Mountain Ambulance Foundation. Dr. Murray Miller has provided seed money to develop this full-time EMS, paramedic unit here on Beech Mountain,” Pudney said.
The town has received two proposals from Watauga and Avery counties, both of which provide a full-time. 24-hour paramedic unit on the mountain paid for by Beech Mountain taxpayers. The proposals also require the town to provide housing for the unit and the crew, as well as to enlist the unit to provide support in other areas of the counties. At the permission of the council, Pudney said he would like to negotiate with the counties to provide disincentive to taking the unit off the mountain (excluding trips to the hospital).
“It makes sense to help our neighbor and provide mutual aid and to be able to respond within reason. What we don’t want is to have that unit paid for by our taxpayers then it be used substantially somewhere else. I would like to negotiate a financial fee every time it leaves the mountain, in order to keep it available for those who are paying for it,” Pudney said.
The proposed EMS station is projected to cost Beech Mountain taxpayers between $400,000 to $500,000 a year. A lengthy debate between the council members then ensued focusing on the issue of the unit being utilized outside of town limits. Mayor Barry Kaufman pointed it out that if the unit is utilized off the mountain, than there is a very real possibility that the unit could not be available for a Beech Mountain resident in need. Councilman Weidner Abernathy brought up the scenario of a potential life-or-death situation occurring right outside of town limits, in which the Beech Mountain unit could respond much quicker than a unit from Avery or Watauga counties.
After some discussion, Pudney and the council agreed to scrap the financial disincentive and instead have a stand-by service, with the understanding that assistance from the two counties will still be required when the dedicated ambulance on Beech Mountain is in use, since multiple calls tend to come in at once.
“We need to be a team player in those systems (referring to EMS services in Avery and Watauga counties). The problem is we’re asking our taxpayers to pay the cost. We should have 100 percent of the benefit, while also understanding that we need some sort of flexibility. I promise you that something will happen down the road where it’s ‘that unit didn’t go, and shame on the person who made that decision,’” Pudney said.
The council then moved on to the discussion of trying to prevent cars from speeding on Bark Park Way, formerly known as Water Tank Road. The idea of lowering the speed limit on the road from 25 miles per hour down to 15 was rejected due to the precedent it could set for other roads around town. The council instead opted to put signs up by the road and to paint a crosswalk by the road as well.
Local resident Wilson King then presented a certificate from the National Wildlife Federation certifying Beech Mountain as a Wildlife Habitat. The certificate recognizes the town’s commitment to sustainability and for providing essential elements to wildlife habitats, including food, water, cover and places to raise young.
“I hope everybody will subscribe to this and support our wildlife, nature and environment. It’s important. Without these things, we really don’t have much,” King said.
Pudney then gave his town manager’s report, in which he reported that the town is actively monitoring the increase in COVID-19 cases and is following the governor’s orders and not the orders of other municipalities. The town has reapplied to the state for a water and sewer loan and is hoping to receive funding for both aspects of the loan. The town is continuing to work with Republic Services and there has been significant capital investment in equipment and dumpsters to bring the partnership forward. Single-family residential customers who do not rent have until September 1 to opt out of the trash collection service.
The town met in closed session before adjourning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.