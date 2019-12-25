WASHINGTON — Republican Congressman Mark Meadows, a major ally of President Donald Trump and one of the most conservative voices in the U.S. House of Representatives, announced on Dec. 19 he will not be seeking reelection to his seat in N.C. District 11.
Meadows, a past chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, would have represented Avery County in the new district had he sought and won reelection.
“For everything there is a season. After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I’m announcing that my time serving Western North Carolina in Congress will come to a close at the end of this term. This was a decision I struggled with greatly. These last eight years, I have been so blessed to serve the people of NC-11 and help give a voice to millions of Americans who feel Washington, DC has forgotten them,” Meadows said in a statement released on Dec. 19. “To the people of Western North Carolina: it’s been my honor to be your Congressman. Thank you for your trust, faith, and support.”
Avery County has been represented by Meadows in the past, when Avery resided in his district before being moved to District 5, which altered Avery’s Congressional representation to Republican and current Representative Virginia Foxx.
The sudden announcement left Republicans with an open window of a little more than 24 hours to file for the election, and 11 candidates stepped up before the noon deadline on Friday, Dec. 20.
The candidates who have filed on the Republican side are Lynda Bennett, Jim Davis, Chuck Archerd, Dan Driscoll, Joey Osborne, Steven Fekete, Dillon Gentry, Wayne King, Madison Cawthorn, Matthew Burril and Vance Patterson.
Tracey DeBruhl is running as a Libertarian and Tamara Zwinak is running as a Green Party candidate. Steve Woodsmall, Gina Collas, Moe Davis, Michael O’Shea and Phillip Price are all running as Democrats.
The only Avery County candidate is Gentry, who ran for N.C. 5 in 2018.
The day Meadows made his announcement, Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye endorsed King, who resides from Kings Mountain, on Facebook. King is Meadows’ Deputy Chief of Staff.
The upcoming primary for next year’s general election is in March. In recent primary elections, Avery has leaned heavily Republican, with several local seats featuring only GOP candidates.
