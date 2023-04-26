NEWLAND — Community leaders, representatives from nonprofits, governmental figures and citizens came together for a public input session on how the county should use the funds it received from the opioid settlements on Monday, April 24.
More than 30 people attended the meeting to give ideas on how the funds can best be used. North Carolina is set to receive a total of $740 million over the next 18 years as a part of the initial “Wave One Settlements,” which were initiated in July 2021 against McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson. Avery County will receive a total of $1,713,353 from the Wave One Settlements.
In December 2022, a second settlement with CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Allergan and Teva was reached. This settlement, which is being referred to as the “Wave Two Settlement,” will provide an additional $600 billion to North Carolina over the next 15 years, with $1,371,501 of that coming to Avery County. While the timeline for the payments is still undecided, it is possible that the first payments from the Wave Two Settlements will begin in August 2023, said Sarah Price.
These funds can directly serve people with opioid use disorder or any concurrent substance use disorders or mental health conditions, Price said. The memorandum of agreement between North Carolina and the local governments that received the settlements allows local governments to pick from one of two strategies for using the funds. Price encouraged everyone at the public input session to consider Option A, as it will be the most simple and effective option for Avery County, she said. Under Option A, counties can put the funds toward the following strategies:
- Collaborative strategic planning
- Evidence-based addiction treatment
- Recovery support services
- Recovery housing support
- Employment-related services
- Early intervention
- Naloxone distribution
- Post-overdose response team
- Syringe Service Program
- Criminal justice diversion programs
- Addiction treatment for incarcerated persons
- Reentry programs
Price was confident that any solutions the group came up with would fall under one of the previous strategies, but offered to look at Option B if the need arose. Ultimately, though, everyone in attendance voted to move forward with the strategies laid out in Option A. The county can use as many or as little of the 12 strategies as it wants, and they can be changed year-to-year to fit the needs of the community, Price said. Additionally, despite the fact that the payments from the Wave One Settlements are being made over the course of 18 years, the county has no requirement to use all the funds within that time period and can stretch it out for several more years past the last payment if it wishes, County Manager Phillip Barrier said.
Part of the requirements for using the funds requires at least one annual meeting such as the one that took place on Monday, April 24, where community members can give their input and share their thoughts on how the funds should be used. Barrier explained that the Avery County Drug Crisis Roundtable has established prevention and rehabilitation as the two categories the funds should be focused upon. The D.A.R.E. Program, for instance, is a method of prevention, while programs such as Freedom Life fall under the rehabilitation category. Both Barrier and Henley explained that it will never be enough to help everyone, and that there will always be individuals who use opioids and other substances, but if the county can help just one person or one family, it’s doing a good thing, Barrier explained.
Leisa O’Mara, Avery Operations Manager for Freedom Life, explained that in McDowell County, the organization received a grant to hire a prevention coordinator to work with the school system to provide support to youth of incarcerated people and attempt to catch them before they go down the same path. Eventually, Freedom Life Avery plans to have a similar coordinator. Sheriff Henley expressed the importance of reaching out to children of incarcerated individuals to help them understand that what they are witnessing is not the “norm” and does not have to be the path they go down themselves.
Former county commissioner Faye Lacey attended the meeting and expressed her support of programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, and urged the group to consider establishing a full-time AA in the county, like what used to exist at the Avery CARES building, where individuals can come in at any hour if they are in need of assistance or support.
District Attorney Seth Banks touched on the fact that there is a problem now that needs immediate attention, but there are also less urgent issues, such as housing, that could be tackled a little later down the road. He suggested that the group consider spending a percentage of the funds now to address the community’s immediate needs, while putting aside another percentage of the funds to use for bigger projects down the road. Tiffany Moon from Western Youth Network agreed, explaining that if the county sets aside some of the funds, it can collect data, both qualitative and quantitative, to assess the greatest needs of the community and eventually use the reserved funds to address those needs.
The next Drug Crisis Roundtable meeting will be in the commissioners boardroom at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 15, and Barrier said that he plans to have another public input session after he consults with the members of the roundtable at that meeting. For more information about the settlements, including resources for using the funds and data regarding the opioid crisis, visit https://ncopioidsettlement.org/.
