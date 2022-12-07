NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Commissioners welcomed Robert Burleson to the board at its last regular meeting of the year on Monday, Dec. 5.
Burleson was sworn in at the Avery County Courthouse on the morning of Monday, Dec. 5, and jumped into his first meeting with the commissioners just a few hours later. With his victory in the primary election in May, Burleson was all but assured of joining fellow commissioners Dennis Aldridge and Woodie Young, Jr. to the board as they ran unopposed and only competed for the length of terms during the general election last month.
The board unanimously moved to reelect Martha Hicks as commissioner chair, with no other nominations. Hicks expressed her gratitude to the board and its confidence in her ability as chair.
There were two nominations on the floor for vice chair. Young nominated Aldridge, and Burleson nominated Commissioner Tim Phillips. Young voted for Aldridge, but Aldridge himself voted for Phillips, meaning he will stay in the position.
County Manager Phillip Barrier, County Attorney Michelle Poore, Finance Officer Caleb Hogan and Clerk to the Board and Assistant County Manager Cindy Turbyfill were all unanimously reelected to their respective positions.
“It is a pleasure to serve the citizens of this county that I love,” Barrier said. “I just want to point out, once again, that I could not do it without the group of individuals sitting in this room. Cindy, thank you, Michelle, thank you and Caleb, thank you. The entire staff that we have in Avery County is something to be proud of.”
Economic Development Committee chair Ken Walter approached the commissioners with the committee’s new advertisement for the Avery County Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor and Business Guide. Walter presented the ad to the EDC at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and the committee gave him the go-ahead to get the final permission from the commissioners. The commissioners voted to allow Walter to move forward with the design.
The board voted to pass a resolution declaring the sidearm of retiring law enforcement officer John Hicks to be declared as surplus to allow him to retain his firearm upon retirement. Commissioner Hicks pointed out that he has spent 30 years with the sheriff’s office, and she knows he appreciates the board’s decision to allow him to keep his sidearm.
The board discussed its contract with Radio Communications Company, a company based out of Cary. The current radios haven’t been updated in 18 years, Hicks said, and the improvement will ensure that Avery County is taking good care of its citizens.
“Our radios are old, and if you call in, you want to get in,” Hicks said. “That might not happen with those radios.”
With this contract, Avery County will have a state-of-the-art radio system that it can be proud of, Barrier said, with Fire Marshal and Director of Emergency Management Paul Buchanan agreeing.
“Thank you, board,” Barrier said. “Our citizens deserve the best radio system we can have. I thank Paul and Mike (Avery EMS Director Edmisten) also for bringing that to our attention.”
Barrier updated everyone on the status of broadband access in the county, stating that they are still waiting on the paperwork for the GREAT Grant to be completed. Additionally, he assured everyone that the county is aware of the need for affordable housing and workforce housing, and it is taking steps to work toward it. Thanks to Michelle Ball with the High Country Council of Governments, the county has received the Community Block Development Grant for reentry housing, which everyone is very excited for, he said.
Avery County is now considered by NC Dept. of Commerce as a Tier 3 county, Barrier explained to the board, which means that the state sees the county as a “prosperous area,” and it will most definitely cause issues securing grants for the county, as some grants are only available to lower-tier counties, and other grants may use the tier system as a means of determining need. Luckily, Barrier said, the tier system does not impact broadband grants. The county was advised to use its Tier 3 status to convince grocery stores and hotels to come to the area, he said.
Aldridge emphasized that while the numbers are technically right, the conclusions drawn from them are not. The ratio is inflated with a low population, as only the year-round residents are counted on the census and not all landowners and homeowners, and high property values, he said.
Lastly, Barrier wanted to inform everyone that the county convenience site will be closed on Friday through Sunday, December 23 to 25, for Christmas. It will reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, and the Linville site will be accepting used Christmas trees at its location.
