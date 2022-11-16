NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Commissioners met for a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, to discuss revamping the Avery County Radio Communication System.
County Manager Phillip Barrier asked the board for authorization to enter a contract with Radio Communications Company from Cary. Barrier stated that he, Assistant County Manager Cindy Turbyfill, Emergency Manager Paul Buchanan and Communications Director Mike Edmisten have all had their questions about the system answered satisfactorily. Additionally, the three counties Barrier spoke with as references spoke highly of RCC and each of them recommended it, adding that the town would not be disappointed. From the references he gathered, Barrier said that the company plans ahead, stands behind its work and gets issues resolved quickly when they come up. In using RCC, the references assured him that Avery County will have a system that other counties will look up to, Barrier said.
Commissioner chair Martha Hicks asked if the new system would be compatible with the existing radios that law enforcement officers and emergency services employees already have. Edmisten said he and Buchanan are working on getting a list together of which radios would not be compatible and would subsequently need to be replaced.
“A lot of the fire departments are quite a bit compatible,” Buchanan said. “There’s grants out there they can apply for and get pretty much half off on these radios. County-wise, we’re running about 70% that is compatible.”
Many of the radios are old and need to be upgraded anyway, Buchanan said. When some departments got new cars, for example, they took the radios out of the old cars and put them into the new ones. The biggest benefit of this may be getting new radios that are in desperate need of an upgrade, he said.
“We’ve lacked spending money on our radio system for many years, so it’s time to catch up,” Commissioner Tim Phillips said.
Since this system will be digital, it’ll prevent people from misusing the radio lines, Buchanan said. Unauthorized people will not be able to communicate within the system, and if they do it will be easier to kick them off of the lines and determine who exactly it is, he said.
Barrier said he’s been asked several times to do something to upgrade the radio system, and he stated that this will be a “huge step” toward having a top-notch radio system in the county.
The board voted 5-0 to move forward with a resolution to accept the proposal, subject to ironing out the contract terms with the bidder.
