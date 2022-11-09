NEWLAND — Avery County Commissioners met on Monday, Nov. 7, where it recognized Boone and Church for their recent achievement in winning the National FFA Talent Competition, and also shared its appreciation to outgoing Commissioner Blake Vance.
This meeting was Vance’s last regular meeting, as in December, Robert Burleson, who won the primary election in May, will begin his term on the board. Vance made a heartfelt public comment, in which he thanked his fellow commissioners, the administration and the citizens of Avery County.
“Thank you, most of all, to the citizens of Avery County. Allowing me to serve the past eight years has been a true honor and privilege in my life, and I’m very thankful for that time and the things that we’ve accomplished,” Vance said. “I’d like to say thank you to my fellow commissioners. It’s been a joy working with you guys. I love you all as humans, and I’m proud to call every one of you friends. Even if we haven’t agreed at times, you’re my friends... To our administration, I love you all. Y’all are wonderful. Avery County citizens don’t know the administration, the people that they have in this building, that are working for them every single day.”
The commissioners each expressed their appreciation of Vance in return, stating that while they don’t always entirely agree on issues, they always compromise and come to a consensus. Commissioner Dennis Aldridge thanked Vance for being a part of the board’s consensus.
“After talking to commissioners and officials around the state, there’s not an antagonism and animosity here that’s prevalent in some of the other counties,” Aldridge said. “We live in a very special place in a lot of ways, and that’s just one of them. I think it’s because we know each other, we are accountable to each other, we see each other in the citizenry every day.”
Administrative staff also thanked Vance, and after the meeting, County Clerk Cindy Turbyfill and chair Martha Hicks invited everyone to stay and enjoy the cake they got for Vance.
“It’s been an honor to serve under Commissioner Vance,” Finance Officer Caleb Hogan said. “I appreciate you, Blake, and all you’ve done for our county.”
The commissioners recognized Boone and Church’s achievement at the 2022 National FFA Talent Competition. Hicks presented Ethan Church, Eli Church, Walker Boone and Jaxton Boone with a framed copy of the resolution.
After the invocation, County Manager Phillip Barrier initiated a moment of silence for former Avery County Manager Randall Fletcher, who passed away on Monday, Oct. 10. During his updates, Barrier stated that the county is working on workforce housing and that some good things are possibly on the horizon in that respect. Additionally, Barrier reiterated that the paperwork from the GREAT Grant is still being processed, and per the last he heard, should be done in December. Once the paperwork for that grant is done, the county can pursue other grants. He mentioned the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is a federal program in which people can get up to $30 a month to help with their internet services bill, as well as the opportunity for one-time assistance with upgrading devices. Information about this program can be found on the county’s website at https://www.averycountync.gov/news_detail_T3_R227.php.
The commissioners approved two appointments to the Avery County Fire Commission, with Matthew McClellan designated as the commissioner appointee and Scott Stansberry as the Avery County Firefighters’ Association representative. The board was advised to review Cathy Buresch’s application for the WAMY Community Action Board for the next meeting.
In other news and notes:
- Nancy Stroupe Morrison made a public comment to the board about her concerns of 5G towers in Avery County and their impact on the health of citizens.
- Barrier thanked Tara Gragg-Daniels, the county’s new veterans services employee, for all of her hard work. He also thanked Anne Winkelman and the Avery County Chamber of Commerce for their work with Leadership Avery.
Avery County Board of Commissioners will meet for a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, to hold a public hearing to discuss a community transportation program and to also discuss the Avery County Radio Communication System and what needs to be done to bring it up to date.
The next regular scheduled meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.
