NEWLAND — Avery County Commissioners dove straight into the new year with a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The commissioners recognized Karen Laws, a supervisor for Avery County Communications, for completing the North Carolina Public Safety Answering Point certification course through Richmond Community College. Laws is the first member of Avery’s 911 team to complete the five-class course. From March to November, she worked toward her certification, even working on vacation, said EMS Director Mike Edmisten. The classes focused on introduction to 911, PSAP operation, budget, hiring, retention and PSAP technology.
“This proves that the department is at a whole new level,” said County Manager Phillip Barrier.
The commissioners voted to appoint Dennis Aldridge to the High Country Workforce Development Consortium, which has representatives from Wilkes, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga, Mitchell and Yancey counties. Each county’s board of commissioners picks a member to serve on the consortium.
Finance Officer Caleb Hogan announced during his report that the Avery County Sheriff’s Office received a $2,000 Woolly Worm grant from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk to fund the D.A.R.E. program. Additionally, the Parks and Recreation department received just more than $8,000 in private donations to fund the Sled and Sliding Hill Project, he stated.
Greg Jenkins made a public comment on behalf of the veterans in Avery County, expressing his concern for homeless and disabled veterans in the area in particular.
Finally, the Mayland Community College Foundation provided a list of highlights from 2022, as well as some things the foundation and college are looking forward to in the next year. The following are some of the informational items from the MCC Foundation:
- The new Cosmetic Arts Center at the Three Peaks Enrichment Center in Spruce Pine opened, as did the Glenn and Carol Arthur Planetarium at the Mayland Earth to Sky Park.
- The college added Mental Health First Aid and Central Sterile Processing certifications, expanded the parking lot at the Yancey Campus, awarded $112,000 in scholarships to Mayland students for the 2022-2023 academic year and held 80 law enforcement training courses, 58 fire and rescue training courses and 57 emergency management services courses.
- The college plans to begin offering CDL Truck Driver Training, Diesel Mechanics and Industrial Maintenance programs in spring 2023 and is in the planning stage for a Culinary Arts Program, which is set to begin in fall 2023.
Avery County Board of Commissioners will have a workshop at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The board’s next regular meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. All county offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
