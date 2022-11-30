NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to discuss its contract with Radio Communications Company, the updated sheriff’s bond and the new building for the Department of Social Services.
County Manager Phillip Barrier presented to the board the opinion of probable cost for the DSS building and necessary renovations. The new facility will be located at 358 Beech Street in Newland, and the project will involve renovations to the existing building as well as an expansion. At the board’s special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the plan for the finished building was presented, which included 54 offices in total, while the current building only has 44 offices, and in addition to the waiting room, reception area and bathrooms, there will also be a bedroom for children or families to stay in, either overnight or for a few days. A kitchen, equipped with a washer and dryer, as well as a break room, a large conference room and a smaller one are planned to be implemented as well, as discussed at the October meeting.
The opinion of probable cost for this project that Barrier received was just greater than $2.5 million. Barrier asked the board if it wanted to proceed with the project, or if it wanted to wait to see if supply chain issues are resolved and inflation lessens enough to lower the probable cost.
Commissioner Dennis Aldridge pointed out that it seemed as though everyone on the board agreed that they need to move forward with the project, and now it is just a matter of how, when and over what period of time.
Commissioner Tim Phillips pointed out that it could be a very hard winter, with fuel prices and other heightened costs. He originally suggested that the board get through the winter and start the addition to the building in the spring. Commission Chair Martha Hicks pointed out that while waiting could make the project easier, it could also make it harder. It’s impossible to tell if the price for things will decrease or increase in the future, so the board might as well put the project out to bid now and see how close the opinion of probable cost is, she said. Aldridge noted that if the bid comes in significantly higher than the board is expecting, it can always reject the bid.
“I’d hate to see us kick this can down the road,” Commissioner Woodie Young said. “I think this is something that’s needed.”
The board has promised to get DSS a better work environment, Hicks said, but the new building doesn’t only impact DSS. Once DSS moves into its new building, the Board of Elections, which is currently in the courthouse, can move into the county offices, Young said. Once that space is free in the courthouse, the sheriff’s department can utilize it.
The board voted 4-0 to put the project out to bid, with the option to accept it or reject it in the future depending on how closely the cost matches the $2.5 million estimate.
Barrier presented the board with a service agreement contract with RCC for the county’s radio communications system. The board voted 4-0 to sign the contract.
The sheriff’s bond had to be updated, since Sheriff Mike Henley is now officially the elected sheriff and not the appointed interim sheriff. Henley, along with a few other county officials who were elected during the midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be sworn in at the courthouse on Monday, Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.