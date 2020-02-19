NEWLAND — The Avery Board of Commissioners began the process of composing its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year with an extended conversation regarding a wide variety of issues and needs during its Feb. 17 meeting at the Commissioners’ Boardroom.
During the three-hour session facilitated by Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier Jr., the board looked at myriad topics facing the county, including capital projects completed and potential future project ideas, personnel suggestions and the annual revisiting of how the county should deal with the area of funding nonprofits, among multiple matters.
“When we were able to see the President recently, that was a big deal,” Barrier told the board. “Dan Forest, who is running for governor, said that ‘we gather together to bring hope.’ This board, for our citizens, has brought hope, and I’m appreciative to the board for that. Hope has been restored, and part of that hope is in how blessed we are.”
Barrier noted that he and tax administrator Bruce Daniels had been going over figures for predicted tax growth, and determined that the net worth on real property from the fiscal year 2018-19 of $3.607 billion had grown by FY 2019-20 of $3.687 billion, reflecting a growth of $80 million. Projected growth from the current fiscal year to 2020-21 was estimated, according to Barrier, at $3.776 billion, or a projected $89 million. Barrier did note that the projections could change between the current date and when tax bills are processed, however.
“We are blessed and growing,” Barrier noted.
During discussion of the county financial shape, commissioners emphasized the importance of staying on a responsible track when it comes to managing the county’s fund balance.
“As we go into this process of budgeting, we’ve spent a considerable amount in the last little bit on good and worthy projects, but I would really like the budget to focus on adding back some to our fund balance,” Commissioner Dennis Aldridge expressed to fellow board members. “That should be a real goal going into this.”
The board agreed that the current positive growth cycle has been beneficial to the county, and while the county is in a reasonable place from the tax roll standpoint, a need is still present to stay focused on maintaining as healthy a fund balance as possible. One idea suggested involved the board potentially setting a goal of a minimum addition of $1 million in the fund balance for the next budget.
County Finance Officer Tim Greene addressed the board with suggestions for dates for budget workshops over the coming several weeks, noting the need to have the budgetary portion dedicated to the Board of Education completed in time for their deadline in mid-May. Greene also updated the board on debt service, including current loans the county has which are related to the Banner Elk Elementary School, as well as Avery County High School.
No decisions could be made by the board at the workshop, as the forum was to simply begin the discussion process of parts of the budget to assist in providing guidance to county staff for structuring and framework, among other tasks.
A portion of the discussion returned to a recurring issue at budget season, which is the board’s discretion of budgeting of nonprofit funding. Commissioners were in agreement regarding the goal of streamlining and simplifying the application process.
Commissioner Blake Vance noted that the nonprofit section of the county budget represents 0.018 percent of the overall budget, and expressed concern over what he felt is an overabundance of time discussing it, adding that both Mitchell and McDowell County do not fund nonprofits within their respective budgets.
Commissioner Woodie Young responded that despite the relatively small percentage of the county budget devoted to nonprofits, the impact on the groups can be significant.
“I wouldn’t want to live in Mitchell or McDowell County,” Young stated. “This is a part of the budget that really helps a lot of people, and there is emotional investment from these organizations.”
Commissioners and staff looked over previous budgeted allotments and brainstormed what process(es) may best be used when determining which organizations might receive funding, noting ideas ranging from setting up a grant-awarding system with certain amounts available or establishing a pool of funds and assessing each organization’s application with regard to need and local impact.
Barrier provided the board with a lengthy list of 30 separate capital projects that the county had undertaken during the fiscal year, including updating of multiple EMS bases, construction repairs on county facilities, and purchases of equipment within multiple departments to improve service to citizens.
Barrier also brought before the board several potential considerations for capital projects during the 2020-21 fiscal year, including a radio/911 equipment update to address and improve communications in areas where emergency personnel have difficulty in the county receiving radio signal. The equipment would also have the capability of being adaptable to the current technology in use by the county as well as future upgrading of technology. Barrier noted the equipment update would range in the cost of approximately $180,000.
Other projects of note that were mentioned included various repairs that, upon review, may be needed to some county facilities, such as paving parking areas and repair of flooring and windows in particular buildings.
Commissioners offered a number of thoughts upon discussion of the personnel portion of the workshop. Vance compared base salaries of EMS workers in Avery County with surrounding areas and noted his desire for the board to consider an across-the-board increased financial adjustment for the county’s emergency medical services. Vance also floated the suggestion to fellow commissioners that two officials, the sheriff and register of deeds, would be considered for the county insurance program until the age of 65 if a.) the individual served at least three terms in office and b.) upon retirement, would be at least 55 years of age.
Commissioner Young brought up the need of a newer business vehicle for the county manager, who currently drives a 2008 model vehicle for business workshops, meetings statewide and work considerations. Greene informed the board that should they wish to include a vehicle in the budget, that the current vehicle could be repurposed to another department with need.
Young also brought up his desire for the county’s communications department to be provided with uniforms (defined as khaki pants and polo shirts with logos), explaining the attire would help the department to represent the county in a professional manner.
Solid Waste Management Director Eric Foster also appeared before commissioners to relate to them the department’s current needs, presenting a pair of bids offered to the county for landfill contracts. Two locations, Bristol, Tenn., the county’s current contracted location for solid waste disposal services, and Lenoir, NC, have provided bids.
Foster detailed both options and his own due diligence in investigating the pros and cons of the services for consideration, advocating the travel and roadways toward Bristol as an advantage over the Lenoir option. Foster reminded the board that the county’s current contract with Bristol expires on May 31, 2020.
Foster also briefly presented a volume study for life of site for construction and demolition landfill in the county.
The Avery County Board of Commissioners will hold its next regular monthly meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at the Commissioners’ Boardroom in the county administrative building.
