NEWLAND — “We have a full house today,” observed county manager Phillip Barrier at the outset of the August 2 meeting of Avery County Commissioners at the County Administrative Building.
The meeting kicked off with the county taking time to honor the employees who have worked for Avery County for 15 years. The night was a doubleheader, featuring not only those celebrating the milestone of 15 years of service with the county in 2021, but also those who could not be celebrated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The employees reaching 15 years in 2021 included Truman Robbins and Beth McLaughlin with the Department of Social Services; Teresa Shelton and Samantha Knight from Emergency Management Services; Betty Taylor and Tracey Buchanan from the jail; Shawn Turbyfill and Frank Catalano in Avery Co. Sheriff’s Office; Carolyn Arnett-Kirkup and Brenda Watson with Senior Services; Robbie Willis in the Parks and Recreation Department; and Sheila Ollis in the Board of Elections.
The employees achieving 15 years with the county in 2020 included Amy Greene, Jeanine Jarrett and Cecily Avery in the Department of Social Services; Jean Stamey and Joielle Calhoun in Emergency Management Services; Casey Lee and Jack McCloud in the Sheriff’s Department; Mark Forbes in Soil & Water; Robert Woody in Solid Waste; and Dellmos Vance in Transportation.
According to Barrier, Avery County currently has 20 open positions for county jobs that may be found on the county’s website as well as at ncworks.gov. Avery, as of June 2021, had a 3.9% unemployment rate, a full percent below North Carolina’s state unemployment rate of 4.9%. Barrier said that this statistic places Avery as one of the counties with the lowest unemployment rates in the state.
Employment continued to be a theme for the meeting, as Ken Walter of the Economic Development Advisory Committee spoke during the public comments section of the evening in favor of the county funding a survey regarding affordable housing by the High Country Association of Realtors. Walters stated that the survey would elucidate the issues surrounding the lack of residential and apartment housing in Avery County and entice realtors who would see the county taking its housing issue seriously.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved to budget $1,000 to participate in the survey that will assess housing needs for the four-county region of Watauga, Ashe, Avery and Alleghany counties.
Ralph Doughtery, surveyor for Chappell Farms, was joined by Avery County Director of Planning and Inspections Tommy Burleson as he sought approval for 18 lots in Banner Elk. The subdivision has five water wells with the ability for each of the 18 single-family lots to drill their own should they so choose. The board approved the request.
In his Tax Administrator’s Report, Bruce Daniels noted that real estate sales are continuing to steadily perform well in Avery County. With 112 qualified sales in July, sales are slightly lower than last year’s peak according to Daniels. However, he assured this number is still well above average.
“There’s no listings to be had,” Daniels said. “We’re even starting to see resales within the same year of purchase.”
Walter, in his discussion of the housing survey, mentioned that broadband internet access had a large impact on housing development. Barrier stated that this is set to improve soon in Avery County, since the county received a $100,000 grant earlier this summer from the Appalachian Regional Commission to expand broadband access, which has been matched by the company SkyLine/SkyBest which will work to install broadband infrastructure.
Other sources of funding are set to arrive soon to Avery County, according to Barrier. He updated the commissioners regarding the American Rescue Plan funds the county has received. Like many other counties and towns, the commissioners are still awaiting guidance on how the funds may be appropriately used, guidance which was supposed to arrive in July but has now been promised for the end of August.
Barrier offered estimates and best guesses of how the county may be able to use these funds, including money that could possibly go toward workforce housing and broadband access. He noted that there is the potential to also apply for state grants regarding these two issues. Ultimately, Barrier said the county has until December of 2024 to decide how to budget these funds.
The next meeting of the board, scheduled for August 16, will be canceled, as several commissioners will be out of town to attend a conference. Instead, a special meeting will be called for Monday, Aug. 23.
