NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, to discuss the renovation of the property at 358 Beech Street in Newland, which will eventually be the new Department of Social Services Building.
The purpose of the meeting was to review the plans and make any changes or additions that the board saw fit. The architect for the project also met with members of maintenance and DSS to get their input. County Manager Phillip Barrier said that DSS is very pleased with the plans and is excited for move-in day, whenever that may be.
The building will be double the size that it is now, according to project architect Bobby Patterson. The finished building will have 54 offices in total, while the current building only has 44. In addition to the waiting room, reception area and bathrooms, there will also be a bedroom for children or families to stay in, either overnight or for a few days. A kitchen, equipped with a washer and dryer, as well as a break room, a large conference room and a smaller one are planned to be implemented as well.
The goal is to build onto the original building in a way that it’s hard to tell anything was ever added, Patterson said. There will be designated employee parking, as well as plenty of visitor parking, Barrier said.
In regard to the building, the board discussed the following items:
Having a regular front door that’s power-operated and can be opened with a button rather than an automatic sliding door.
Looking into how much more it would cost to have a metal roof as opposed to asphalt shingles to see which option would ultimately be more efficient.
Possible options for furniture in the building once construction is completed.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.