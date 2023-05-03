NEWLAND — Advocates for the preservation of the Avery CARES building returned to make their voices heard at the Avery County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, March 1, offering possible alternatives to tearing the building down.
Aneda Johnson, chairman of the Avery County Historical Society, wrote a letter to the commissioners and also spoke to the board. She gave a brief rundown of the building’s history, which was used as the site for Alcoholics Anonymous, the county’s first library and much more, and explained that she has written letters to both Representative Dudley Greene and Senator Ralph Hise inquiring about funds or grants that may be available to help preserve the building.
“There’s just lots of reasons to preserve the architecture, plus the history,” Johnson said. “I believe it’s worth the consideration if we can get the money.”
Jack Thomson, western regional director for Preservation NC, also approached the board to discuss what PNC has done in the past with surplus government properties around the state, and what it could do with the Avery CARES building. He explained that surplus properties can be transformed to serve the community in a variety of ways, and he showed several examples of buildings where PNC has facilitated preservation across North Carolina.
“We’re not scared of old, moldy, lead-filled, asbestos-laced buildings,” he said.
Lastly, Nathan Gittner, owner of The Inn at Shady Lawn, presented The Inn’s possible vision for the building, which includes restoring the building to its original, period-appropriate design and making necessary repairs and improvements to ensure long-term preservation. Ultimately, his plan would incorporate more hotel rooms into the building, increasing the county and town’s ability to accommodate guests and generating an additional revenue stream for the county, he said. If this happens, he plans to restore and maintain the building with private funds, he said.
County Manager Phillip Barrier then made a few comments, explaining that the building does contain asbestos, but it is only in the casings of the windows. Due to this, the asbestos would have to be dealt with if the building was torn down, but if the building is kept and repurposed, there are guidelines by the EPA that explain what to do. Conversely, Barrier clarified that although the building contains black mold, it would not need to be treated if the building is demolished, but the mold would have to be dealt with if the building were to be re-inhabited, he said.
Barrier explained that April was a busy month for the county. Construction on the DSS building is under way, and despite supply chain issues, the contractor still expects to finish in late November. The commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building, located at 358 Beech Street in Newland, just before the meeting on Monday, May 1. The new building will provide a much-needed expansion for the DSS office, Barrier explained.
Freedom Life Avery has officially opened and has already had 11 appointments for assessments, he said. Additionally, after the Drug Crisis Roundtable meets at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, the county will hold another public input season for the opioid settlement funds, he explained.
Barrier shared that the paperwork for the GREAT Grant was signed, and is set to help 222 households in the county get access to broadband through Spectrum Southeast. While Barrier said he did not know what specific homes would be helped this go around, he said the homes are located all across the county and this grant fills in a lot of gaps.
The board approved the following appointments:
- Mike Edmisten and Mark Sharpe to the Community Child Protection Team; Local Child Fatality Prevention Team
- Clayton Harpold, Dave Smith and Ken Walter to the Economic Development Committee
The Veterans Office asked for $11,000 to add more names to the Veterans Memorial. The board approved this request, allowing nearly 279 names and two headers to be added. In a related vein, the county’s Memorial Day celebration will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Square in Newland.
Everyone also congratulated board Chair Martha Hicks, who was celebrating her birthday.
The commissioners will hold a pair of budget workshops: one at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, and another one at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. Its next regular meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15.
