NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Commissioners met to further discuss the 2023-2024 budget on Thursday, May 11, and recessed until Monday, May 15, when it finished combing through the draft.
The draft budget includes a 10% cost of living adjustment for county employees and fire commission employees, which County Manager Phillip Barrier thanked the commissioners for, saying that taking care of the county’s employees is an important part of taking care of the citizens.
Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen came to an earlier budget meeting requesting that the board forgive the town’s remaining debt on the Historic Banner Elk School. The board had mixed opinions at the time, and did not initially make a decision on the matter. At Monday’s meeting, however, the topic was brought up again.
The town has currently paid $666,666.64 and owes $333,333.36, which, under the current plan, would be paid over the course of four more years. Commissioner Tim Phillips expressed his opinion that the board should forgive the debt, as most people in the county visit Banner Elk from time to time and that many people utilize the space.
Commissioner Robert Burleson agreed, but commissioners Dennis Aldridge and Woodie Young, along with Chairwoman Martha Hicks, expressed concern with forgiving the debt. Aldridge compared it to school loans, stating that the town knew that it would have to pay the county back when it bought the property, and that he felt uncomfortable setting aside such a sizable debt. Phillips pointed out that the town would more than likely not sell or liquidate the property, to which Owen confirmed that there are no plans to do so.
Young said that he would be okay with stretching the payments out over a longer period of time, but had no interest in forgiving the entire debt, to which Aldridge and Hicks agreed. Burleson asked if they would be comfortable forgiving half of the debt, to which Aldridge said he felt the best compromise would be to reduce the payments for now and revisit the issue in a couple of years. The board voted 3-2 to allow Barrier to work up an offer to present to the Banner Elk Town Council to change the payment terms to $41,666.67 per year for eight years rather than $83,333.34 per year for the next four years. Additionally, the offer will include the possibility of revisiting this issue in a couple of years.
The commissioners expressed their interest in seeing a detailed list of the school board’s budget in the future, rather than an overview. While the commissioners expressed that they have no ability nor desire to control what the school board does with the money it receives from the county, many expressed that as stewards of the taxpayers’ money, they feel that transparency and open communication is important. Additionally, the board agreed that it did not want to take away money where it would harm students and teachers. The commissioners agreed to give the board of education just greater than a 10% increase from what it gave last year, which is less than what the board of education initially requested. The percentage includes both the increase in capital and operational funds.
Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley is still working to hire an animal services officer, and there is a possibility that the state budget will include funding to go toward a joint animal shelter for Mitchell and Avery counties. However, if the joint facility does not happen, the county will have to build its own shelter, Aldridge said. Hicks agreed, stating that the county would have no choice. Barrier said that more information will be available July 1.
Avery County Board of Commissioners will have its next meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5.
