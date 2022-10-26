Commissioners Martha Hicks, Dennis Aldridge, Woodie Young, and Tim Phillips attended the Oct. 24 tour with County Manager Phillip Barrier, County Attorney Michaelle Poore, County Finance Officer Caleb Hogan and County Clerk Cindy Turbyfill. Superintendent Dan Brigman, along with John Greene and Randy Singleton from the Board of Education, attended the tour as well, along with Mike Buchanan, head of maintenance for Avery County Schools. Also pictured is ACHS Principal Ricky Ward.
Avery County Commission Chair Martha Hicks and Board of Education Chair John Greene watch as Avery County High School’s JROTC leader Randel Matney shows them the training building.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
AVERY COUNTY — Avery County Commissioners and the Avery County Board of Education got together for a special trip on Monday, Oct. 23 to tour all of the public schools in Avery County.
The group started at Avery County High School bright and early, where Principal Ricky Ward gave them a tour of the school. The commissioners and board of education members were able to see the gym, cafeteria, JROTC building, FFA classrooms and outdoor area and mini-theater, as well as a variety of classrooms, some of which were in session. When teachers or staff were available, they told the group a little bit about their area of expertise, whether it be CTE or child nutrition in the cafeteria. This also allowed faculty and staff to bring up specific needs, such as repairs or updates to equipment, that they have within the school.
From the high school, the group rode over to Avery County Middle School, Newland Elementary School, Banner Elk Elementary School, Riverside Elementary School, Cranberry Middle School, Freedom Trail Elementary School and ended the day at Crossnore Elementary School.
The purpose of the tour is double-sided, said ACS Superintendent Dan Brigman. First, the commissioners and board of education members get to see successes and accomplishments within the schools. Second, they also get to see opportunities for growth or improvement, which they can consider as they start to think about next year’s budget, Brigman said.
Mike Buchanan, head of maintenance at Avery County Schools, attended the tour to point out key things that need attention, such as upgrades or repairs to the buildings. County attorney Michaelle Poore, County Manager Phillip Barrier, County Finance Officer Caleb Hogan and County Clerk Cindy Turbyfill all attended the tour as well.
The goal is to take the tour every year, Brigman said. It hasn’t happened in a few years due to the pandemic and superintendent turnover, so he is very pleased they were able to make it happen this year.
“It’s very informative, and I think it’s very powerful for them to see the school firsthand, and also for us to have that informal dialogue outside of business,” Brigman said.
