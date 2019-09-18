NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution for the Community Transportation Program at its latest public meeting on Sept. 16 and approved local funding for the transportation department as well.
The majority of the funding for the transportation department comes from a grant from the state, of which the county has a small share. This year the county will pay out $34,212 for a matching $258,555. For Avery County, the funding is split into administrative and combined capital costs, with administrative costs being the largest of the two at $192,160.
Commissioner Blake Vance commented to Transportation Director Debbie Smith that he had heard positive comments about the department’s drivers going above and beyond their normal duties to help residents who use their services, and Commissioner Woodie Young said he had seen the drivers do so in person.
The commissioners were required to hold a public hearing on the application and the funding for the department before the resolution.
The board approved an amendment to the project ordinance for the Avery County High School construction project to make a change discussed at the previous meeting on Sept. 3 with regard to an accounting error on the project architect.
At the previous meeting, Boomerang Design’s Rob Johnson notified the commissioners that there was an error in the accounting for the project that omitted engineering fees for the new physical plant included in the project to an amount just more than$100,000.
At the Sept. 3 meeting the commissioners agreed to take money out of the contingency fund for the project, which would not impact the total project cost the county had financed for, but would subtract from the contingency funds for unforeseen project costs.
The county also reviewed a series of memorandums of understanding with Boomerang with regard to the upcoming community center at Heritage Park, which is also the firm behind the Cooperative Extension’s offices at Heritage Park and the new pool complex.
The MOUs were were in reference to structural engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering and acoustics consulting for the project.
