NEWLAND — Avery County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution authorizing protection of the Second Amendment at its Feb. 3 regular meeting.
The board had previously addressed the matter last April when Commissioner Woodie Young requested the board consider a measure being considered by officials in Pender and Cherokee counties declaring a county a gun sanctuary. At the board’s June regular meeting, commissioners discussed and unanimously approved a “Resolution Expressing Support for Preservation of the Right to Bear Arms.”
In a vein similar to the board’s original movement, County Manager Phillip Barrier Jr. read a portion of a new resolution in which the Avery County Board of Commissioners “previously expressed its support for the Second Amendment rights of Avery County citizens through that Resolution Expressing Support for Preservation of the Right to Bear Arms which was unanimously adopted on the third day of June 2019.”
The resolution concludes with “Now, therefore be it resolved, that the Avery County Board of Commissioners declares Avery County a Second Amendment Constitutional Rights Protection County and declares that Avery County Government will respect and defend the Second Amendment rights of county citizens.
“Be it further resolved that, the Avery County Board of Commissioners implores the North Carolina Legislature and the United States Congress to preserve, uphold, and protect the rights of all citizens to keep and bear arms under the United States Constitution, and further implores the North Carolina Legislature and the United States Congress to reject any provision, law, or regulation that may infringe, have the tendency to infringe, or place any additional burdens on the right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms.
“Be it further resolved that, the Avery County Board of Commissioners, in support of the foregoing, hereby declares its intent that Avery County shall not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of such acts, laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations that infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms as described in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.
“Be it further resolved that, the Avery County Board of Commissioners further declares its intent that Avery County Government shall utilize all legal means necessary to protect the Second Amendment rights of Avery County citizens, including but not limited to opposing any efforts by any entity to restrict these rights, and to use such legal means at its disposal to protect the rights of the citizens to keep and bear arms.”
Young inquired if the resolution was not identical to the previously passed resolution from 2019, and county attorney Michaelle Poore explained that the two were similar, with the exception that the previous resolution referenced the “right to bear arms” without reference to the Second Amendment.
Commissioner Blake Vance noted that he and Young had both independently had the desire to discuss such a resolution in 2019, with Young bringing the matter before the board at the time for consideration. Vance added that the newly crafted resolution for consideration at this meeting would make direct reference to Avery as a “constitutional rights protection county,” and reiterates the rights of citizens.
The board noted prior to the resolution’s passing that it is primarily a symbolic measure in support of the county’s recognition of its citizens’ Second Amendment rights.
In other news and notes:
- Jason Walls, district manager with Duke Power, made a presentation of a $20,000 check to Kyle Kitchin with Linville Central Rescue Squad. The squad had applied for the grant in 2019 to assist with water rescue and emergency operations both in Avery County and when needed elsewhere across the state, and the department has utilized the funds to purchase various equipment, including dry suits, watercraft, floating rope and other necessary items.
- The board was asked to review the application for decision at its March meeting on the appointment of Dennis Quackenboss to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. Commissioner Dennis Aldridge and Commissioner Hicks spoke well of the character of Quackenboss and his competency to serve in such a capacity.
- MCC President Dr. John Boyd asked the board to officially sign its approval of the county’s portion of the college’s budget for 2019-2020. Avery’s appropriation to the budget is $374,640, with an appropriation by Mitchell County of $379,840 and by Yancey County of $365,000 for a total regional-county contribution of $1,119,480.
- Bill Shallito, formerly of LightLeap but now under new ownership entitled River Street Networks out of Wilkes County, gave a presentation updating commissioners on the Appalachian Regional Commission Grant of $100,000 which has been implemented to help bridge the Broadband internet gap in less-served portions of the county. Shallito lauded the work of Melynda Pepple of the Avery Chamber of Commerce for her assistance in helping administer the grant as a nonprofit entity, as well as the High Country Council of Governments for their guidance, in addition to Doug Gragg of Radio Shack of Newland for his efforts in assisting customers with helping them meet needs directly associated with the grant’s purpose.
- The board approved two measures related to the recent Paramedicine program and Duke Endowment grant. Commissioners approved a revised memorandum of understanding which noted that the hospital would pay for medical supplies which would be reimbursed from grant funding. The second measure was documentation to set up a Community Paramedicine Advisory Committee spanning the three-year term of the grant funding, and specific officials who would comprise the committee.
- County Manager Barrier reported that the courthouse roof repairs were completed, as well as reported on NCCARES, an online effort of the Department of Health and Human Services to bring community resources together. By visiting the website, nonprofits are able to view what specific resources are available within the county.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Avery County Board of Commissioners will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at the Avery County Administrative Building.
