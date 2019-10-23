NEWLAND — Local residents in the Banner Elk area may be hauling its garbage to a new collection site in as soon as six weeks, as Avery County Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to enter into a lease with the Village of Sugar Mountain to relocate its Banner Elk convenience site from its current setting on Balm Highway to Sugar Mountain.
County Manager Phillip Barrier presented the proposal to the board during its meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, explaining to the board that he and Avery County Solid Waste Director Eric Foster had been working diligently on a plan to relocate the site.
Barrier noted that the lease on the current location was set to expire at the end of the year, and that the county had discussed the option of relocation with officials with the Village of Sugar Mountain, who were excited about offering the county a location.
Barrier explained that the new site would be open for business as soon as it can become operational, citing a timeframe of potentially as little as six weeks, and added that the Village Council at Sugar Mountain had passed a motion to enter into the agreement with the county at its Oct. 15 meeting, pending county approval.
Several factors were taken into consideration into why the move was advantageous to the county, including moving the site away from its current close proximity to the Watauga County line. According to Barrier and Foster, there have been occasions where Watauga County individuals have brought garbage to the Banner Elk site rather than delivering the trash to a convenience center within their home county, thus providing an added cost burden in tonnage upon Avery County taxpayers. Foster estimated that moving the site location could reduce the additional tonnage taken in by the Banner Elk site by as much as 30 percent.
Foster also informed the board that there are times at the current location where employees may not be able to distinguish whether the customer leaving trash at the center are Avery County residents or not, and felt that with this relocation, much of that issue would be reduced.
Barrier also cited a number of additional benefits of the move, including a shortened haul trip from the traffic light in Banner Elk to the site and back, reducing up to 45 minutes per trip, as well as that Sugar Mountain has agreed to take on the responsibility of snow removal at the new location, in addition to the fact that the county would no longer incur the $13,800 that it pays annually for using the property at the Balm Highway site under the current lease agreement.
According to Foster, the largest expenses in making the transition and setting up the new location will be paving and fencing, but confirmed that there will be the same number of receptacles at the Sugar Mountain location. At an estimated total cost of $55,000, Barrier reported that, using the current lease bill paid by the county for the Balm site, the project would be completely paid for in three-and-one-half years, while also cutting tonnage costs in addition to having better sunlight to assist with maintenance due to snow and ice in the winter.
The issue opened up a broader conversation among commissioners regarding the illegal dumping of trash by residents of neighboring counties and Tennessee, and how the county can more efficiently monitor and eliminate the occurrence.
Commissioners also heard a pair of presentations. Dr. John Boyd of Mayland Community College spoke on the programs of study at the college, as well as current projects taking place. Boyd shared that the college continues to work on individual projects in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, including the planetarium in Yancey, a taxidermy classroom and a number of renovations with the Avery campus and the former Pinebridge building in Spruce Pine.
Boyd informed the board of the creation of a new scholarship opportunity for students called “The Promise” which is affiliated with the college’s applied engineering program. High school students with 16 college hours and an interest in applied engineering are eligible to apply for the two-year scholarship.
Boyd also touted the benefits of students taking advantage of what Mayland has to offer, including the transfer gateway offered that helps alleviate the cost burden that many students experience in attending four-year colleges and universities, but explained that a challenge faced in the workforce is the desire for students to enter into various fields that MCC offers education and training for, careers that include HVAC, electrical and law enforcement.
In addition, Boyd felt that there is a need to keep people in the local area or have opportunities available to want people to move into the region to take advantage of education opportunities and potential career paths.
“To thrive, we’ve got to have the population staying,” Boyd said.
In other news and notes:
- Keith Deveraux, Director of Workforce Development with High Country Workforce Development Board, addressed the relocation of NC Career Works to the Avery Learning Center of Mayland Community College. Deveraux explained that the relocation was necessary due to budget constraints.
- Commissioner Dennis Aldridge questioned Deveraux on why the decision was carried out without any information provided to the county and why there has been no signage and a lack of communication on the matter. “The decision was made without folks who were most affected being consulted,” Aldridge said. Deveraux explained that the NC Department of Commerce is undergoing a rebranding and that the HCWD is limited on its ability currently to spend funding on logos and signage until the rebranding is complete.
- Commissioner Woodie Young agreed to serve and was unanimously appointed to continue serving on the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee. Young currently is on the committee, and the board was required to approve an appointment as Young’s committee term was soon to expire.
- Pam Wilson and John Greene, representing the local NC Career Works organization, shared about the work-based learning services offered through the program, including career interest assessment, one-on-one assistance with job search, resume preparation and interview skills, in addition to paid internship opportunities made available through the program, occupational skills and job readiness training, on-the-job training that in some cases offers paid opportunities, skills upgrading or retraining and supportive services.
- In his County Manager’s Report, Barrier reported that Toe River Health Department had applied for a grant totaling $275,000 for mentors/medical assistant training in the Avery County Jail, working in cooperation with Avery Sheriff Kevin Frye and jailer Trina Cook in the potential implementation of the program. Barrier also reported the health department requested an update of its security system with badges and a card system for more secure entry and exit points at the facility.
- Barrier shared that a portion of the courthouse roof needing repair had been evaluated and an estimate provided for the work to take place. The board passed a budget amendment at a cost up to $5,000 for the repairs.
- Barrier’s report highlighted a number of grants recently received. Avery Parks and Recreation had received a grant through USA Archery. In addition, $202,000 in funds for software conversion was given by AMY Wellness Foundation to Avery, Mitchell and Yancey county transportation departments to help further improve coordination between the transportation authorities of the three counties. Troy Cook with Avery County Sheriff’s Office had applied for and received a Department of Public Safety Governor’s Crime Commission Grant totalling $24,500 to purchase tactical equipment for the department.
The next regular meeting of Avery County Commissioners will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, in the Commissioners Boardroom of the Avery County Administration Building in Newland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.