NEWLAND — At its meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, Avery County Board of Commissioners promoted a longtime county employee and discussed the status of several ongoing projects.
The board approved a resolution to appoint Andrea Turbyfill to the consolidated position of tax administrator, tax assessor and tax collector. Woodie Young, Jr. made the motion to adopt the resolution, saying it was his “honor and privilege” to do so. Turbyfill has worked for the county for more than 20 years, and commissioner chair Martha Hicks announced that she was very pleased to see her in this position.
“It’s so great when you work with people and you can promote them, because they work hard enough for you where they can go up the ladder,” Hicks said. “We’re so proud of our employees.”
Turbyfill presented the commissioners with applications for the Board of Equalization and Review. She gave them five applications to review, and the board will vote at its next regular meeting to appoint members.
The commissioners voted to approve the Housing Rehabilitation and Inspections Service Agreement for the Neighborhood Revitalization Grant. The agreement is between the county and Todd Hefner, a contractor who the county has had similar agreements with in the past. The grant will allow for three homes to be completely replaced and three more to be rehabilitated, and comes with an additional $75,000 for necessary upgrades and repairs to more homes.
“This is a big help for a lot of people,” Hicks said. “When their house is so cold that the frost is on the inside as well on the outside, isn’t it great that we’ve got this to replace all their homes with? Most all of them are seniors, and they’ve tried to live like that for many years. We are so blessed.”
County Manager Phillip Barrier told the board that on Friday, Jan. 27, the county received the template for the GREAT Grant, which was originally supposed to arrive in October. The 38-page-long document has been forwarded to County Attorney Michelle Poore and Cory Osborne from the High Country Council of Governments for review, Barrier said.
“We will be signing the three-party agreement between the provider, North Carolina DIT and the county,” he said. “Counties will be responsible for their own federal reporting regarding the American Rescue Plan. The bad news on this proposal today is that they are still drafting these exhibits, so there’s exhibits C through K that are not ready. We’re in standstill mode to sign any of this agreement until they get the final approval.”
Barrier expressed his frustration with the situation, once again reminding residents that the county is working toward getting broadband access to everyone.
“I would like to get this rolling so we can get this GREAT Grant money on the ground and people with affordable, reliable internet,” he said. “Do know that we are working as hard as we can with the state to get this approved.”
The county is looking for a qualified environmental service assessment contractor to place an informal proposal on the assessment and recommendation of asbestos and mold removal from the Avery CARES building, Barrier said. The proposals are due at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.
The commissioners watched the EDC’s informational video about Avery County High School, which was produced by students in a video production class at ACHS. The board commended the students for their work and approved the video by consensus, which will allow the EDC to post it on the committee’s website alongside its other informational videos.
Avery County Board of Commissioners will have a workshop soon, but the date is to be determined. The commissioners will meet with the Board of Education at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The board of commissioners’ next regular meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.