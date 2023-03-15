NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Monday, March 13, to discuss and accept a bid for the Department of Social Services building project.
County Manager Phillip Barrier presented the commissioners with a base bid from Pilot Mountain-based general contractor Garanco, Inc. of $2,219,800. The new facility will be located at 358 Beech Street in Newland. The project includes renovations and an expansion to the existing building at that spot. The plan for the finished building was presented before the board at a special meeting in October, and included 54 offices in total, while the current building only has 44 offices. In addition to the waiting room, reception area and bathrooms, there will also be a bedroom for children or families to stay in, either overnight or for a few days. A kitchen, equipped with a washer and dryer, as well as a break room, a large conference room and a smaller one are planned to be implemented as well, as discussed at the October meeting.
At the board’s November meeting, Barrier presented a probable cost for the project of around $2.5 million. The board voted 4-0 to put the project out to bid, understanding that it could choose to accept or reject the bid depending on how close it was to that estimate.
There was some discussion about the contract’s lack of a liquidated damages provision, which came about after the delays during the Avery County High School project. County attorney Michaelle Poore explained that the board could renegotiate the agreement to include that provision, but explained that the county’s preexisting relationship with the contractor and the scale of the project, which is much smaller than the ACHS project, should be considered when making that decision. Ultimately, the board agreed that while concerns about liquidated damages are valid, the county has used Garanco, Inc. before and did not see the need to renegotiate the agreement.
The board voted unanimously, with all members present, to accept the bid and sign the contract with Garanco, Inc. Construction on the project is expected to start soon, Barrier explained.
Avery County Board of Commissioners’ next regular meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3.
