NEWLAND — A group of citizens looking to preserve the historic Avery CARES building, along with U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, County Manager Phillip Barrier and some of the county commissioners, gathered to discuss possible routes to prevent the building from being destroyed.
More than a dozen people met at Newland Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, April 13, to express their concerns about the building being torn down, reflecting on their memories in the building and its many uses over the years. The group brainstormed ideas for how to save the building, starting with possible financial avenues to purchase and repair the building. Foxx suggested that someone reach out to NC Representative Dudley Greene and NC Senator Ralph Hise, as they would likely be able to help find funds, whether in the form of grants or otherwise, for this purpose. Foxx also added that her office would be willing to help where it can.
“I don’t like to meddle in the county commissioners’ business. Y’all know that,” Foxx said. “But I do want to say it would be a real shame to tear down that building. It is such a beautiful building, and it would be a shame. You could never replace that kind of architecture. My office does not write grants, but we write letters and we can do research for grants... We’re happy to help look for money for it.”
Everyone came to the consensus that the best organization to spearhead this effort would be the Avery County Historical Society, as it is already a registered nonprofit, which would make it eligible for more grants. Aneda Johnson, Avery County Museum director and chair of the Avery County Historical Society, agreed to write a letter to Greene and Hise regarding possible funding, and an additional letter to the Avery County Board of Commissioners expressing the historical society’s interest to obtain the building and fix it up.
The commissioners, as well as the county attorney, will have to review the county’s options on how to transfer the building to the Avery County Historical Society, whether it be by selling the building and property, leasing it or finding another option, Barrier explained. The building and land together are valued at around $100,000, and items of such great value usually cannot just be given away by the county, he explained.
“If there’s something that we can do, we’re willing to do it,” Johnson said.
Additionally, the county will have to find another plot of land for the parole and probation office if it does not go forward with its current plan, which is to demolish the Avery CARES building and build the office there using a grant. Both Commissioner Tim Phillips and Commissioner Woodie Young, Jr. explained that they would be open to exploring other options, both for the ownership of the Avery CARES building itself and for places to put the probation and parole office, as long as they are viable.
Inside the current building, the floors have buckled, the fireplace is crumbling despite the county’s previous efforts to seal it, the heat system has failed, the rock is cracking in some places and while there is no black mold, there’s an asbestos problem, Barrier said. The commissioners made the decision to tear the building down because they thought it was the best option at the time and felt it would be the most responsible use of taxpayer money, Phillips said. They believed that the building was too far beyond repair based on several assessments, Barrier has previously explained.
Barrier reassured everyone that there is not necessarily a deadline for when the parole and probation office has to be constructed, and that even though the commissioners have discussed and voted on tearing down the Avery CARES building, it seems that they would be receptive to another route if someone presents other options to the board. The commissioners next meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.