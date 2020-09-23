ASHEVILLE — NC-11 Congressional candidates Madison Cawthorn and Moe Davis will participate in a debate on Wednesday, Sept. 30, hosted by Carolina Public Press and WLOS. The debate will be taped Sept. 30 at WLOS studios in Asheville for broadcast later that day at 7 p.m. on WMYA My40, wlos.com and carolinapublicpress.org. Holly Headrick, News 13 weekday anchor, and Carolina Public Press Managing Editor Frank Taylor moderate.
“We’re delighted to host, with our partners at WLOS, this important debate,” said Angie Newsome, founder and executive director of Carolina Public Press. “This contest is one of North Carolina’s most watched. We are committed to doing our part to provide North Carolinians with nonpartisan, investigative reporting that gives them important policy and candidate information leading up to election day.”
“The 11th District race has eyes on it from across the country,” said WLOS/WMYA News Director Brian Nemitz. “I think it’s important for voters to hear, directly from the candidates, where each of them stands on the important issues. I look forward to the discussion we will provide, so everyone can make an informed decision at the ballot box.”
Cawthorn, a Republican, and Davis, a Democrat, will face each other Nov. 3 in an election to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by now-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Davis has said he wants to talk about issues district voters face daily such as education, health care, the environment and broadband. Cawthorn, who won the June Republican primary runoff, has said that he would “like to be the face of the Republican Party when it comes to health care.”
Carolina Public Press Managing Editor Frank Taylor will co-moderate with Holly Headrick, News 13 weekday anchor. Taylor, an award-winning journalist who joined Carolina Public Press in 2015, has served as an editorial writer for The Fayetteville Observer and Florida Today and as managing editor of The Lincoln Times-News, The Mecklenburg Times and Tarboro Daily Southerner. Headrick, a WNC native, has made a career of bringing the news that matters most to the people of Western North Carolina, recently making her way from being WLOS’s longtime a.m. co-anchor, to now helming the 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
Carolina Public Press is an independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know. The organization’s award-winning, breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing the state’s 10.2 million residents. Founded in 2011, the organization in 2018 expanded to cover all of North Carolina. Its staff of professional journalists is committed to reporting on the important issues facing North Carolina communities.
WLOS is an NC based station and a ABC Television affiliate owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country today. Sinclair’s television group reaches approximately 38.7% of US television households and includes FOX, ABC, MyTV, CW, CBS, NBC, Univision and Azteca affiliates.
