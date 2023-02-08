AVERY COUNTY — A little more than six months ago, Mike Henley was sworn in as interim sheriff, and in December, after the midterm election, he was sworn in once again as elected sheriff.
Henley was sworn in as interim sheriff in June after then-interim Danny Phillips retired. Phillips had already retired, but stepped in to temporarily fill the role after former sheriff Kevin Frye resigned in January. After receiving 5,874 votes in the midterm election, Henley was able to be sworn in as the elected sheriff in December.
Since then, Henley has been focusing a lot on “housecleaning,” he said. Implementing and updating policies has been one of the biggest jobs since he started in office, he said. Additionally, he’s been working to put rules and regulations in place, change protocols where it’s needed, implement practices for accountability and just generally look at what changes the office needs to run smoother.
In addition, a large part of Henley’s focus has been put toward trying to recruit and retain new employees. For example, not long after Henley took office, the jail had to transition to an intake-only facility due to staffing shortages. The department worked hard to find necessary personnel to get the jail back to its normal operations, which was a big achievement for the sheriff’s office, Henley said. One of its primary goals is to have a dedicated School Resource Officer for every school, and they have been able to make some headway in hiring more SROs. Still, hiring remains a challenge for everyone, so that will be one of ACSO’s ongoing initiatives until it can hire all the personnel it needs, he said.
“We are looking at methods of recruiting and getting our pay where it’s a competitive salary, to where we can actually recruit folks and retain folks,” Henley said.
They’ve also spent some time getting equipment up to date, as some of it was found to be deficient, expired or simply not up to par.
“There’s some equipment, such as tasers and those kind of things, that have to be maintained and kept up to date,” Henley said. “If we don’t, it increases our liability, so things that mitigate liability, we’ve looked at and focused on a lot of that stuff.”
Looking ahead, there are a lot of things that ACSO would like to implement, such as community watch programs and possibly bringing back the Sheriff’s Explorer program. Henley is looking at positions that the office could instill in the future to allow them to have a more proactive approach rather than reactive, he said. They’re also looking at programs that are sort of a blend between a mentoring and recruiting program, in which they work with high school students in the hope of eventually sending them to Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) and hiring them.
Finally, Henley has been looking at ways to make ACSO more cost-efficient.
“We’ve changed some of the programs and some of the tools that we utilize here that had been less cost-effective,” Henley said. “We had looked at tools that are more cost-effective and how we can utilize those. If it’s a certain tool, but we can get something a little bit cheaper that does the same thing, then we’re trying to do that and cut costs all we can as well.”
