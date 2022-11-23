AVERY COUNTY — Though the midterm election seemed as though it was over to many Avery Countians when they hit the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the results weren’t finalized until the county canvass, which took place on Friday, Nov. 18.
Members of the Avery County Board of Elections gathered to count all one-stop, absentee and provisional ballots. Afterward, the official results of the midterm election were determined.
In total, there were 98 provisional ballots, 67 of which were counted, said Sheila Ollis, director of Avery County Board of Elections. More than 2,300 voters cast absentee and mail-in ballots, Ollis said. The board saw more one-stop voters than what it expected for a midterm election, and around 53% of ballots were cast, she said. The canvass resulted in no changes to the original election night results after the canvass, however.
Republican Ted Budd won the race for U.S. Senate in Avery County with 5,089 votes, taking the spot of retired senator Richard Burr. Democrat Cheri Beasley had the second highest among of votes, but still fell far behind with 1,595 total. For U.S. House race, incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx took the lead with 5,254 votes, while Democrat Kyle Parrish had 1,543.
Two Republican candidates won the NC Supreme Court Associate Justice seats. Richard Dietz snagged seat 3 with 5,178 votes against Democrat Lucy Inman, who received 1,593 votes. Seat 5 went to Republican Trey Allen, who had 5,132 votes and ran against Democrat Sam J. Ervin IV, who received 1,664 votes.
The majority of votes for NC Court of Appeals Judge seats 8 through 11 also went to Republican candidates in Avery County. The totals of those races in Avery County were as follows:
Seat 8
Julee Tate Flood (R): 5,173
Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D): 1,575
Seat 9
Brad A. Salmon (D): 1,496
Donna Stroud (R): 5,257
Seat 10
John M. Tyson (R): 5,180
Gale Murray Adams (D): 1,558
Seat 11
Darren Jackson (D): 1,5131
Michael J. Stading (R): 5,188
Incumbent Republican Dudley Greene pulled in the most votes for NC House District 85 with a total of 5,329. His opponent, Democrat Robert Cordle, received 1,450 votes.
Three candidates ran for the three open positions on the Avery County Board of Commissioners. Robert Burleson received the most votes with 4,539, followed by Woodie Young, Jr. with 4,333 votes and Dennis Aldridge with 4,306 votes. Burleson and Young received the highest number of votes, so they will serve a four-year term, while Aldridge will serve a two-year term.
Charles Ballard received 4,224 votes for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, putting him narrowly ahead of Bill Beuttell, who received 4,171 votes.
The following are total votes for candidates who ran unopposed:
- Avery County Sheriff, Mike Henley: 5,874
- Clerk of Superior Court, Teresa I. Benfield: 5,826
- NC State Senate District 47, Ralph Hise: 5,494
- NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 1, Matt Rupp: 5,528
- District Attorney District 35, Seth Banks: 5,517
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.