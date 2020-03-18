AVERY COUNTY — Canvassing for the 2020 primaries was held Friday, March 13, clearing up 92 provisional ballots in Avery County and making the results official at the county level.
In Avery, 5,161 out of 11,583 register voters cast their ballots, a total of 44.56 percent. In comparison, 31.17 percent of the 6.9 million registered voters in North Carolina voted.
In the Republican primary for the Avery County Board of Commissioners race, Tim Phillips, Wood Hall (Woodie) Young Jr. and Martha Hicks were the top three vote getters to retain their seats on the board. Top-vote getters in the Avery County Board of Education race were Ruth Shirley, Kathey Aldridge and John Greene. Teresa Benfield received the most votes for Avery County Clerk of Court.
A second primary is needed to determine the victor in the Republican race for Congressional District 11, however, as neither top vote-getter Lynda Bennett nor runner-up Madison Cawthorn received the 30 percent of votes required to avoid the possibility of a runoff. That runoff election in the district is slated to take place in May.
