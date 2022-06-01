NEWLAND — Canvassing for the 2022 primaries was held Friday, May 27, finalizing the official results at the county level.
In Avery, 4,543 out of 12,411 registered voters cast their ballots, a total of 36.6 percent. In comparison, 1,432,746 out of 7,236,469 registered voters cast ballots statewide, a total of 19.8 percent.
In county Republican primary races, Robert Burleson was top vote-getter in the election for Avery County Commissioner, while incumbents Dennis Aldridge and Wood Hall (Woodie) Young Jr. rounded out the top three vote getters in the Primary election.
Commissioners candidates have only won the nomination for those prospective offices, and will be sworn in this December if they win the General election in November. The top two vote recipients will receive a four-year term, with the third-place vote-getter receiving a two-year term.
Top-vote getters in the two seats available for the Avery County Board of Education race were Randy Singleton and Pat Edwards. Since the BOE election is nonpartisan, Singleton and Edwards do not have to appear on the November ballot and will begin serving on the board for their elected term beginning in July.
In the Primary election for Avery County Sheriff, retired NC Highway Patrol officer Mike Henley was top vote-getter to win the Republican nomination for the office. Henley will appear on the ballot in the November General Election and, if elected, would begin serving in December.
In state and federal races, Cheri Beasley (D) and Ted Budd (R) were Avery’s top Primary Election vote recipients for the US Senate race and will face one another for the seat in November. Trey Allen (NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5), Donna Stroud (NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9), and Michael Stading (NC Courts of Appeals Judge Seat 11) were top vote recipients in their respective primaries, with Matt Rupp defeating Tom McMurray in the Primary election for NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 1.
In a battle between incumbent Republicans due to redistricting, Ralph Hise topped Deanna Ballard in voting in the county in the Primary election for NC Senate Seat District 47, while Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx outpaced challenger Michael Ackerman in the Primary both in county votes and overall to advance to the November General election.
According to Avery County Board of Elections Director Sheila Ollis, there were no irregularities nor changes to results following the canvass by the board on May 27. The 2022 General Election will take place on Tuesday, November 8.
For final vote totals countywide and statewide, click to the NC Board of Elections website at https://er.ncsbe.gov/.
