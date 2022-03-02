NEWLAND — The candidate filing period is again under way for individuals looking to run for public office in North Carolina.
Filing resumed on Thursday, Feb. 24, after its original scheduling was halted on December 8, when the North Carolina Supreme Court stopped all races and delayed the primary election to Tuesday, May 17, because of a gerrymandering lawsuit involving the redistricted maps approved from the General Assembly in November.
Following a number of appeals, the case ultimately reached the state Supreme Court, which ruled the maps to be unconstitutional, requiring the General Assembly to redraw the maps.
The primary elections are scheduled for May 17, with in-person early voting scheduled to start on April 28. The May primary election will also accept absentee ballots, and the state Board of Elections has already begun to accept requests for absentee ballots, which will begin to be mailed out to voters on March 28. Voters have until May 10 to request an absentee ballot.
Voters must return the return envelope with the voted ballot by 5 p.m. on May 17, and the absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. on the Friday following the election.
Absentee voting has changed slightly from the previous election cycle, as voters must now present two witness signatures for each absentee ballot instead of one, which had been allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The extended nine-day period after Election Day for receiving absentee ballots — put in place due to COVID-19 restrictions — has also been eliminated.
Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period did not need to re-file if they still wished to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw was the close of business on March 1.
“Choosing to run for an elected office is a major decision,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We want filing to be a smooth and customer-friendly process for all candidates, and we have strived to create an efficient and safe environment for everyone.”
A number of individuals have filed candidacy for local, state and federal office as of press time on Monday, Feb. 28. The following is the latest listing of candidate filings by office:
US Senate (Democrat): Constance Johnson, Everette Newton, Patrice Booker, Cheri Beasley, Greg Antoine, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond
US Senate (Republican): Jen Banwart, Lee Brian, Benjamin E. Griffiths, Charles Kenneth Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Pat McCrory, Drew Bulecza, Ted Budd, Leonard L. Bryant
US House of Representatives (Republican): Adina Safta, Virginia Foxx, Michael Ackerman
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 03: Lucy Inman (DEM), Richard Dietz (REP)
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 05: Sam Ervin IV (DEM), Trey Allen (REP), April Wood (REP)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 08: Carolyn Thompson (DEM), Julee Tate Flood (REP)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 09: Brad Salmon (DEM), Beth Freshwater Smith (REP), Donna Stroud (REP)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10: Gale Adams (DEM), John Tyson (REP)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11: Darren Jackson (DEM), Michael Stading (REP)
NC State Senate District 47: no filings
NC House of Representatives District 85: Dudley Greene (REP)
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 01: Tom McMurray (REP), Matt Rupp (REP)
District Attorney District 35: Seth Banks (REP)
Avery County Board of Commissioners: Dennis Aldridge (REP), Robert Burleson (REP), Derek Buchanan (REP)
Avery County Clerk of Superior Court: Teresa I. Benfield (REP)
Avery County Sheriff: Lee Buchanan (REP), Russell Carver (REP), Mike Henley (REP)
Avery County Board of Education (nonpartisan office): Dustin Trice, Casey Lee
Candidates wishing to run for office must file to do so by noon on Friday, March 4. Early voting in Avery County will take place at the Avery Senior Center (a change of venue from the previous early voting location of the Avery Board of Elections offices), and is available from Thursday, April 28, through Saturday, May 14, with early voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.