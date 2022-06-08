ELK PARK — As the fiscal year nears its conclusion, the Elk Park Board of Aldermen looked ahead during its June 6 meeting to putting the finishing touches on its upcoming new FY 2022-23 budget, announcing a public hearing for review at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.
During discussion of the budget preparations, the board discussed its plans to budget funding for a town police vehicle. Mayor Daniel Boone and Police Chief Mike Ellenburg spearheaded a discussion regarding how the town might pursue the purchase of a vehicle for town law enforcement, including how it might be purchased through a dealer that specializes in high-volume vehicles utilized by law enforcement, as well as whether it might be possible to seek the services of someone with experience in grant writing to assist the town with locating available funds that could potentially pay for a vehicle with little to no contribution of dollars from the town budget.
During discussion, Chief Ellenburg expressed to the board that he is moving in the direction of eventually wanting to leave the chief position, but would not leave the town in a tough spot, expressing that he would help and train his eventual hired replacement before leaving. Ellenburg explained that he was “old school” when it came to law enforcement, and that state guidelines were leaning toward town police departments being expected to become more technologically uniform, as new technology was on the horizon, such as paperless tickets and citation recording that younger generations of officers were more adept with utilizing.
Mayor Boone mentioned that he had spoken with a pair of law enforcement officers about potentially joining the Elk Park Police Department, but that both seemed to only be willing to entertain the idea if the job were a full-time position. Boone noted that both expressed interest in at least exploring options that the town could offer to accommodate that requirement.
The board spent much of the final half of its meeting time reviewing ordinance language involving the town’s handling and enforcement of nuisances. Ideas were shared regarding the reworking of language to more clearly define what qualifies as nuisance ordinance noncompliance, as well as how the ordinance can clearly be enforced, clarification of the penalization process and ways the ordinance can also provide flexibility for offenders who are making attempts to clean properties after being notified of violating town nuisance ordinance(s).
Additionally, the board briefly reviewed a portion of its personnel policy, including the listed percentage pay increase for employees which was determined not to have been consistently followed for a number of years. The board also reviewed policy areas that may need tweaked and altered, including bonus structure for employees and incentives for continuing staff education and certifications.
With the upcoming Independence Day celebration, the board discussed its plans for the coming holiday. The town will celebrate the Fourth in grand fashion a couple of days early, as a parade will roll through downtown Elk Park at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. The community is encouraged to participate, and lineup will occur at Deep South Outfitters Co. (formerly H&H Express location) beginning at 4 p.m. and conclude at Jack Hicks Trucking.
Following the parade, the party continues at Lucille Winters Park with food and entertainment. The band Mountain Rose will take the stage to perform from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by a performance from the Avery County Cloggers. Jessi & the River Cats will then take to the John Boone Memorial Stage from 7:30 to approximately 8:45 p.m. As darkness settles on the town, a grand fireworks display will close out the evening’s festivities at approximately 9:30 p.m.
In other news and notes:
- Resident Ed Turbyfill addressed the board during public comment about the presence of consistent noise emanating from the compressor at the wastewater treatment plant on Elk River Road near his residence. Turbyfill noted that a feed line running from the compressor room to the tanks to aerate and clean emits a vibration and noise. To assist with the issue, Turbyfill suggested the construction of a wood structure that would utilize sand and plywood over the pipe and could further muffle the noise. Turbyfill also explained that a hole cut above the air conditioner in the plant building is serving as a megaphone of sorts that is projecting noise across the nearby creek, bouncing off the cliffside and back toward his property. Turbyfill volunteered to work with town staff on an idea he suggested to design a box that might more effectively funnel the noise coming from out of the plant to see if it would dissipate the resonating noise, noting that it could be an inexpensive-to-no-cost fix if it doesn’t cause any complications to the air flow or mechanics of the plant’s compressor. The board agreed to have Turbyfill work with town maintenance operator/supervisor Tyler Boone on the issue and report back to the board next month with the results of the experiment.
- Mayor Boone noted that the Cranberry valve project had been completed. Town staff noted that there was nothing new to report on additional town maintenance projects, including the repairs at the Cranberry lift station, compression and burial of the old tank at Reservoir Hill, or significant progress on the renovation project at Well No. 2. Staff Tyler Boone and Jason Markland did note that they had been transporting block for use at the town park for the renovation under way there, adding that drain pipe and footers had been installed.
- Aldermen were informed by Mayor Boone that town attorney C.L. “Butch” Hughes alerted the town of his plans to retire soon, but would continue to serve the town in the interim until they could secure the services of a new attorney.
- Mayor Boone reminded the board that Devin Dellinger was working for the town on a part-time basis this summer assisting with mowing and other items in town through a program at no cost to Elk Park.
- The board unanimously adopted a resolution required for receipt of remaining American Rescue Plan funding by the town. The town has received half of its total allotment of $141,501.67, with the remaining half of funding coming in August which the town must use for qualifying projects.
The next meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at Elk Park Town Hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, a change from its usual meeting schedule due to the Monday, July 4, holiday.
