NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners heard a report from OASIS, a local nonprofit that supports victims of domestic violence, at its latest regular meeting on Oct. 7.
The report coincides with October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and included information on intimate partner violence, what OASIS has done in this year and how the county can support the organization.
There were several statistics presented about intimate partner violence:
- One in three women will experience IPV
- One in four men will experience IPV
- 1.3 million women experience IPV in the U.S. every year
- Nearly 50 percent of all homeless women report domestic violence as the cause of their homelessness
- OASIS served 75 survivors of domestic violence in Avery County from 2018-2019
- OASIS moved 18 families moved into transitional or permanent supportive housing
- OASIS went to court 39 times, nine of which were criminal cases.
Commissioners were given newsletters about the organization as well.
“There are ways that you can intervene. As part of the community, we can intervene to end violence in our community,” OASIS Avery Services Coordinator Tiffany Moon said.
Moon asked the board how IPV affects the community. Some of the responses included drains on the resources of multiple departments of county government, economic impact and negative outcomes for children who witness and experience domestic violence.
Moon noted IPV is a significant public health issue, and affects more women than breast cancer, ovarian cancer and lung cancer combined.
IPV requires expensive medical services, criminal justice costs and loss of productivity. The estimated lifetime cost of IPV for the country is $3.6 trillion, with a lifetime cost to women of more than $100,000 and more than $23,000 for men.
“We exist to be able to hopefully end violence in this community,” Moon said.
OASIS will also be walking in the Homecoming Parade in Newland on Oct. 25. The color for domestic violence awareness is purple.
